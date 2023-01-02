Bandi warns of surgical strikes in Hyderabad to smoke out terrorist hideouts

Hyderabad: After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed a chargesheet against 11 people accused of organising terror training camps and recruiting young people for the banned Popular Front of India in Telangana, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar remarked that Hyderabad had become a haven for terrorists and that if the BJP came to power in Telangana it would conduct surgical strikes on terrorist hideouts.

Sanjay claimed at a party meeting in the Khairatabad Assembly constituency that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao would sink to any level in the election year, even using the services of banned terror organisations such as PFI, for his political interests.

'When the BJP dared to execute surgical strikes, BRS leaders attempted to incite communal emotions. The CM will employ any strategy, including inflaming communal passions, for his political benefit,” he stated while advising Telangana people to stay wary of the BRS political tactics.

Sanjay stated that the Chief Minister would smear political opponents for political gain and to protect his seat of power, and that Hyderabad was not anyone's fiefdom. Claiming that a large number of foreigners had e been overstaying in Hyderabad without legal documentation such as visas and passports, he stated that the BJP would not spare anti-social elements who attempted to disrupt law and order, while claiming that the party is not against any particular religion.

He stated that the time has come for the people “to liberate Telangana Talli from the claws of Chandrasekhar Rao,” and that the BRS has already lost its roots and been separated from Telangana when the CM rebranded the party.

"The TRS name was changed knowing well that it cannot fight the BJP in Telangana and it left Telangana,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sanjay condoled the death of veteran party leader and former BJP state president P.V.Chalapati Rao. Chalapati Rao tried to strengthen the party when he was the party’s president in united Andhra Pradesh during early 1980s, he said.