Nation Politics 02 Jan 2022 Revive Adilabad Ceme ...
Nation, Politics

Revive Adilabad Cement Plant, KTR asks Centre

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:54 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:30 am IST
KTR said crores of rupees of investments were made by different companies in Telangana after the state introduced the iPass scheme
K. T. Rama Rao (Twitter)
 K. T. Rama Rao (Twitter)

HYDERABAD: Keeping in view the increasing demand for cement materials in the state, minister K. T. Rama Rao on Sunday asked the Centre to consider restarting the Cement Corporation of India’s (CCI) Adilabad Cement Plant for producing cement to meet the rising demand in the state.

The regular functioning of the plant came to halt for a few years due to various reasons.

 

Rama Rao wrote to the Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Union minister for heavy industries Mahendranath Pandey stating that if the Centre resumed operations at the Adilabad plant, hundreds of unemployed people would get job opportunities.

In his letter, Rama Rao said crores of rupees of investments were made by different companies in Telangana after the state government introduced the iPass scheme. Orient Cements had invested Rs 1,500 crore at its Devapur unit in Adilabad district for enhancing output and was providing job opportunities.

 

"In Adilabad district, the majority of people are Adivasis and tribals. Hundreds of youths are struggling due to lack of job opportunities. When the Telangana government is providing jobs to unemployed youths by making investments with the assistance of corporate companies, the government undertaking bodies like CCI has failed to resume dilapidated companies in the state," Rama Rao alleged.

Explaining the importance of the Adilabad Cement Plant, the IT minister said the plant was located in 772 acres of land and CCI township was located in 170 acres. Limestone facilities were available in 1,500 acres in Adilabad district. These positive infrastructure and resources would help the government to restart the plant, Rama Rao said.

 

Rama Rao reiterated that there was a huge demand for cement material in Telangana as construction activity was being strengthened in rural and urban localities. The International Credit Rating Agency (ICRA) and CRISIL have estimated that cement production would increase following the rise in demand in the state.

The minister assured the Centre that the state government would provide basic amenities required to resume the Adilabad Cement Plant, further development activity would take place in Adilabad if a decision was taken in restarting the cement plant.

 

Adilabad Cement Plant

  • 300 km from Hyderabad, 200 km from Nagpur by road, and 5 km from Adilabad station on NH 7
  • Railway: Broad gauge siding at Adilabad, 5 km from the plant
  • Installed capacity is four lakh tonne per annum.
  • Non-operational since November 5, 1998
  • Source of limestone: Adilabad mines, 1 km from plant
  • Mineable reserves: 48.18 million tonne (approx.)
  • Balance reserve: 42.66 million tonne (approx.)
  • Mines area: Adilabad limestone mines 2,074.09 acres

...
Tags: ktr adilabad cement plant, revive adilabad cement plant, growing demand for cement
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 03 January 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

A health worker checks a box containing the Covaxin vaccine against the Covid-19 Coronavirus to be given to youths between the age of 15 to 18, on the outskirts of Ahmedabad on January 2, 2022. Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Over 6.35 lakh teens register on CoWIN for Covid vaccination

A man assists a child to use hand sanitizer as a precaution against coronavirus before entering at an Industrial exhibition in Hyderabad. (Photo: AP)

India reports 33,750 fresh Covid cases, Omicron tally rises to 1,700

Doctors protest outside JJ hospital over the delay in NEET-PG 2021 counselling and other issues, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Delay in PG admission to deprive country of 80k medicos

The Hyderabad city police’ annual report showed that out of the 328 rape cases reported in the commissionerate. (Photo: DC/File)

Crimes against women on rise in Hyderabad



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Yogi plays 'jail-jail' with criminals in UP, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi checks an open gym equipment on display as he lays the foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh state, Sunday, Jan.2, 2022. (AP/Rajesh Kumar Singh)

Opposition MPs walk out of RS, LS to protest suspension of 12 MPs

The 12 MPs suspended for the remaining part of the winter session for their misconduct and unruly behaviour during the last session include Congress' Chhaya Verma, Shiv Sena's Priyanka Chaturvedi and TMC's Dola Sen. (Photo: AFP/file)

Modi takes a swipe at Samajwadi party for UP cash haul

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the inauguration of various developmental projects, in Kanpur, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Violence rocks civic elections in Kolkata

Security personal patrol after bomb exploded in front of a polling booth during Kolkata Municipal Corporation elections, in Kolkata, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021. (PTI)

Inaugurating incomplete projects won't help BJP expand voter base: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati. (PTI Photo)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->