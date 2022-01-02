Jagan to meet PM Modi, likely to seek nod for more loans

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will leave for Delhi on Monday. It is learned that he has already got the appointment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah. Jagan will leave for Delhi from Gannavaram Airport at 10.50 am and reach by afternoon. The Chief Minister has an appointment with Modi at 4 pm hence he will meet the Prime Minister first and later visit Amit Shah.

The CM has got an appointment with Modi only and is likely to get Amit Shah’s appointment on Monday.

Jagan Mohan Reddy will discuss key issues with the Prime Minister, including economic issues in the state and the Amaravati issue. He is likely to hold talks with Modi over the revised estimates for the Polavaram project, water disputes, and other political issues.

The ministers and authorities made representations before the Centre urging it to relax the debt ceiling. However, the permission was not granted.

It may be recalled that Jagan Mohan Reddy had withdrawn the Three Capitals Bill and it is stated that the YSRC government will reintroduce it with amendments to avoid legal hurdles. Sources informed that only two years remained for the CM to go for elections and there was no progress in three capitals, and the YSRC government flinched from the battlefield by withdrawing the Bill.

Sources said before the withdrawal of the crucial Three Capitals Bill, Jagan Mohan Reddy got suggestions from prominent leaders including Amit Shah. The BJP-led Union government did not object to the three capitals decision of the YSRC government and filed an affidavit in the court clearly mentioning the state government had full powers in the capital establishment issue.

According to the sources, Jagan Mohan Reddy will discuss Polavaram project funds, water disputes, bifurcation assurances and Special Category Status to AP.

The Polavaram project would be completed if the union government sanctions Rs 47,000 crore funds by next year and if the funds are reduced, then the relief and rehabilitation of the project would be affected. Earlier YSRC alleged large-scale corruption in the Polavaram project but after coming into power, it is asking for the revised estimates hence the union government was showing reluctance. Jagan, during his earlier tours had explained the increase of the Polavaram project cost but in vain hence now the Chief Minister is once going to convince Modi in the meeting.

The time frame of 10 years for the distribution of assets between Telangana and AP is going to cease in two years but still, there are a lot of disputes on asset distribution. The assets belonging to AP would go to Telangana if the distribution of the assets fails to complete in the stipulated 10 years of time. So Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to ask the Central government to complete assets distribution under the AP Reorganisation act, sources said.