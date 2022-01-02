Nation Politics 02 Jan 2022 Bhatti exhorts gover ...
Bhatti exhorts government staff to stage stirs against GO 317

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jan 2, 2022, 11:57 pm IST
Updated Jan 3, 2022, 7:19 am IST
The TRS government had given ‘displaced person’ status to the employees in the state with the false government orders (GOs)
The CLP leader said GO No. 317 was an unscientific one and an irrational one. He said the government did not concentrate on the issues to be solved in the transfers of employees before issuing the GO.
 

Khammam: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said the TRS government had given ‘displaced person’ status to the employees in the state with the false government orders (GOs).

Addressing a press conference along with the leaders of State Teachers Federation (STF) here on Sunday, Bhatti said the government presented the gift to the employees for achieving statehood for Telangana by doing a 42-day strike. He said the seriousness of the demand for a separate state was known with the employees’ strike and it led to carving out of Telangana.

 

One should not ignore such force and it was nothing but injustice being done to the employees by the state government, he said, adding that the Chief Minister threw the future of the employees in utter confusion with the wrong GOs.

“I will fight against the government on the issue till it is solved. I understood the problems of the employees and I will expose it at the right forum. The employees should show their dissent by organising protests against the government. The government can only act if the victims expose the misdeeds of it in a proper way,” he said.

 

The CLP leader said GO No. 317 was an unscientific one and an irrational one. He said the government did not concentrate on the issues to be solved in the transfers of employees before issuing the GO.

The teachers suffering from chronic diseases were separated by transferring the spouse to another place. There were hundreds of lacunae in calculating the seniority of teachers. The teachers were not given a chance to explain their views or problems, he said.

...
Four-day work week, change in salary: All about new labour codes in FY 2022-23

The Centre has already finalised the rules under these codes and now states are required to frame regulations on their part as labour is a concurrent subject. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Samantha’s ‘not so’ special song

Samantha from the film 'Pushpa'.
 

Watch: 'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu (Miss India) speaks to reporters after winning the 70th Miss Universe beauty pageant in Israel's southern Red Sea coastal city of Eilat on December 13, 2021. (AFP)
 

Keep advising my daughters to not stress over being compared, says A.R. Rahman

A R Rahman with his daughters, Raheema Rahman and Khatija Rahman. (Photo: Instagram)
 

A lesson for Ayushmann on gender-fluidity

Ayushmann Khurana on the cover of a magazine (Photo credit: Instagram)
 

Mandi biryani replacing the popular Hyderabadi biryani?

Food lovers from the Old City are going crazy as they have to travel all the way to the new city for enjoying the Arabian dish. (Representational Image. DC Image)
