PM holds out red rag to Congress: Go protest against Pakistan, not CAA

Tumakuru: Touring Karnataka on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held out his familiar red rag of Pakistan to the Congress and its allies who are protesting his government’s new citizenship law, advising them to raise their voices against the atrocities committed upon on minorities in the neighbouring counry.

Speaking at an event at the Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru, Karnataka, Modi said: "Parliament enacted Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Those who are agitating against the Parliament of India today, I want to say to them that today there is a need is to expose the activities of Pakistan at the international level. If you have to agitate, raise your voice against Pakistan's actions of the last 70 years."

He added, "If they want to raise slogans, they should raise it against the atrocities on minorities in Pakistan. If they want to take out a protest march, they should do it in support of Dalits and marginalised people in Pakistan."

Modi added the jibe that the Congress and its allies do not speak out against Pakistan but take out rallies against refugees who were forced to come to India.

"Pakistan was formed on the basis of religion. Religious minorities were being persecuted there. The persecuted people were forced to come to India as refugees. But the Congress party and its allies do not speak against Pakistan. Instead, they are taking out rallies against these refugees," he said.

The Prime Minister was in Karnataka for a religious event. He paid his respects at the 'Gadduge' (final resting place) of Shivakumara Swamiji at Siddaganga Math, a Lingayat seminary. The religious leader, who was known as the 'Walking God' among his followers, passed away last year at the age of 111.

But it took little time for the visit to turn political in the light of the countrywide protests against the new citizenship law that denies sanctuary to Muslims from neighbouring countries. Two former chief ministers of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah and H D Kumaraswamy, launched a scathing attack on Mr Modi even as he embarked on the visit. In a series of tweets, the Congress and JD(S) leaders took digs at Modi for his alleged failure on various fronts.

"You did not visit Karnataka when it was devastated by floods, you did not visit Karnataka when our farmers cried for help, but all of a sudden, when you want to launch your political propaganda, you remember the innocent people of Karnataka. Wah Modi Wah!!" Siddaramaiah tweeted.

In another tweet, he Congress claimed Karnataka was being starved of Central government funds and denied adequate flood relief, GST revenue compensation and grants-in-aid.

"Before attempting to fool our people, let the people of Karnataka know when they will get their due share!" he said.

Kumaraswamy pitched in with similar queries of the Prime Minister. "What's the reason (behind the poor economic situation)? The poor economic policies of the Centre. After swallowing the GDP and development of the country, wrong policies have affected the state too," alleged Kumaraswamy.

Quoting reports, Kumaraswamy said the Centre has denied Karnataka its share of revenue. "About 5.44 per cent of state's share is yet to come from the Centre. This is step-motherly attitude of the Centre towards the state," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Further, farmers planning protests against the non-implementation of the Swaminathan report on minimum support prices were detained at Bengaluru, Tumakuru and Shivamogga, police said.

Under the leadership of Kodihalli Chandrashekar, the farmers had planned to stage a demonstration at Tumakuru. But before they could leave for Tumakuru, police detained them.

According to Chandrashekar, farmers were arrested at Nelamangala, Herohalli near Magadi, Kunigal and Koratagere in Tumakuru district and Shivamogga.