Asaduddin Owaisi slams Uttam Kumar Reddy for anti-Anjani jibe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KANIZA GARARI
Published Jan 2, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2020, 2:18 am IST
Mr Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted of how he had followed the process of law for his protest meeting, which was held at Darussalam.
Hyderabad: Taking a dig at state Congress president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and coming out in support of Hyderabad Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar, AIMIM president Mr Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted of how he had followed the process of law for his protest meeting, which was held at Darussalam.

The Congress leaders also carried out a meeting at Gandhi Bhavan and were preparing to carry out a rally when police stopped him. Apparently furious, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy had called Anjani Kumar as an ‘agent of RSS’.

 

Mr Owaisi took to his twitter handle and said “Congress leader Uttam Kumar Reddy’s language against Hyderabad Police Commissioner is intemperate and should not be used. He must understand that Darussalam is a large space of AIMIM itself and had once even hosted Indira Gandhi’s public address.”

In another tweet he said “He was so enthusiastic about protesting against CAA that his party declined our invitation to participate in the protest public meeting held in Nizamabad.”

In defence of the top cop, Mr Owaisi said, “I made an application on December 20th for the protest march. We have also proposed routes for January 4 and 5 from Darussalam to Eidgah Bilali and Charminar to Dharna Chowk. My request has been considered and accepted.”

