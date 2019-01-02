search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana gets own High Court, first Chief Justice

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2019, 12:25 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 12:42 am IST
KCR attended the swearing-in of the Chief Justice of Telangana at Raj Bhavan and, later, of the judges in the High Court.
 Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan.

Hyderabad: People of Telangana state had cause for double celebration on January 1. The state got its own separate High Court and first Chief Justice and also celebrated the 100th anniversary of the High Court building.

The “High Court for the state of Telangana” became functional from Tuesday at the 100-year-old historic red and white stones building built in Saracenic style by Nizam VII Mir Osman Ali Khan, then ruler of the princely state of Hyderabad.

 

The plan of the High Court was drawn up by Shankar Lal of Jaipur and the local engineer who executed the design was Mehar Ali Fazil. Construction began on April 15, 1915, and concluded on March 31, 1919. The seventh Nizam, Mir Osman Ali Khan, had inaugurated the building on April 20, 1920.

Justice Thottathil B. Radhakrishnan was on Tuesday sworn in as the first Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court. Governor ESL Narasimhan administered him the oath of office at Raj Bhavan. Later, the chief justice administered oath to 12 High Court judges on the court premises.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao attended the swearing-in of the Chief Justice of Telangana at Raj Bhavan and, later, of the judges in the High Court.

Supreme Court judge Justice R. Subhash Reddy and Chief Justice of Uttarakhand, Ramesh Ranganathan, were present at the swearing-in of judges along with other members of the legal fraternity.

