Rajasthan sets up panel to review decisions taken by previous BJP govt

PTI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 12:02 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 12:05 pm IST
This committee has been formed to review decisions and actions taken by previous BJP govt headed by Vasundhara Raje in last 6 months.
Headed by Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal, Energy Minister BD Kalla and Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena will be the members of the committee. (Photo: File | PTI)
Jaipur: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday appointed three cabinet and one inter-departmental committees of ministers and officials for various matters, including reviewing the decisions taken by the previous BJP government in the last six months.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal will be the coordinator of the committee set up to review the decisions taken by the previous government, headed by Vasundhara Raje, in the last six months.

 

Energy Minister BD Kalla and Food and Civil Supply Minister Ramesh Meena will be the members of the committee.

The inter-departmental committee of ministers and officers headed by Dhariwal will set the eligibility criteria of farmers for claiming loan waiver and also set the directions according to the loan waiver announcement.

The committee will have six ministers as members, according to a release issued by the government on Tuesday night.

The other committees will look into the issues of contractual employees in the government and finalising the governor's speech in the upcoming Assembly session.

...
Tags: congress, ashok gehlot, rajasthan, bjp, farm loan waiver
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur




