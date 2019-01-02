search on deccanchronicle.com
‘I bowed down to satisfy PM Modi's ego for sake of my state’: Andhra CM

ANI
Published Jan 2, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Jan 2, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
‘Handholding to Andhra Pradesh through special status was assured in Parliament. Even that is not fulfilled,’ said Chandrababu Naidu.
This was the 10th and last of the White Papers the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released under Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo: File)
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said that he bowed down to satisfy the ego of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for getting things done for his state.

"I bowed down to satisfy the ego (of Modi) for the sake of getting things done for AP," he said, adding that in the past four and a half years, his government has been rushing from one scheme to other for the progress of the state.

 

He said that the Centre did not cooperate in these four years and assurances given in the Reorganisation Act are not fulfilled. "Handholding to AP through special status was assured in the Parliament. Even that is not fulfilled," said Chief Minister Naidu.

The Chief Minister on Tuesday released the White Paper on 'State's Finance and Economic Growth' in the past four and a half years. This was the 10th and last of the ten White Papers the Government of Andhra Pradesh has released.

"From tomorrow, we are going to take up Janmabhoomi -Maa Vooru programme in which these matters will be explained to the people. At the time of bifurcation, the income was 46 per cent, while the population was 56 per cent. Assets are divided on a location basis, and liabilities are divided on the population basis. That caused great loss to Andhra to the tune of Rs 3,800 crore," he added.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, andhra pradesh, pm modi, ego, white papers
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Amaravati




