Telangana government asks officials to plug revenue leakages

Hyderabad: The TS government has directed all departments to curb unwanted expenditures and fix personal performance indicators. The government has started preparations of the annual budget for the Financial Year 2018-19.

The finance department has sent the guidelines and the revised estimates to all departments, which have to submit the estimates to the administrative department by January 8. The administrative department will submit it to the finance department on January 10.

According to sources in the agriculture department, major portion of funds will go towards the subsidies as Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has announced Rs 8,000 financial assistance to farmers for Kharif and Rabi seasons at the rate of Rs 4,000 each.

In the irrigation department, a major share will go towards power tariff for lift irrigation schemes and the Kaleswaram project.

The finance department asked all the departments to furnish bank account details as many of them have not furnished them.

The finance department told the departments to include the cost and the date of new schemes. The finance department asked all the public works departments to furnish the scheme-wise spillover commitments as on December 31.

The finance department has directed all the heads of departments and other estimating officers to review the existing expenditure to cut unwanted expenditure.

The finance department said proper attention must be paid while preparing water and electricity charges.