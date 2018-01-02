search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Rahul Gandhi to Siddaramaiah: How will you get urban votes?

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 2, 2018, 2:05 am IST
Updated Jan 2, 2018, 2:52 am IST
Congress chief was keen on party’s strategy to woo voters in cities, during his call to Siddu on New Year’s Eve.
CM Siddaramaiah greets Governor Vajubhai Vala on New Year day at Raj Bhavan on Monday. (Photo: DC)
 CM Siddaramaiah greets Governor Vajubhai Vala on New Year day at Raj Bhavan on Monday. (Photo: DC)

Bengaluru: Congress president Rahul Gandhi quizzed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah about the latter’s strategy to secure the support of urban voters in forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly during a courtesy call on New Year’s Eve. 

A casual conversation turned into a discussion between the two leaders as Mr Gandhi, keen to ensure that his party retains its hold over Karnataka, seemed anxious about the state unit’s plans to woo urban voters who constitute the traditional vote base of the BJP. He praised Mr Siddaramaiah for embarking on “Sadhana Yatra” and listened patiently as the Chief Minister explained that benefits of most schemes have reached the urban poor. Besides, the government’s initiative to improve the infrastructure and launch schemes such as white-topping of roads would also will help attract the urban youth and professionals in Bengaluru, the Chief Minister was quoted as informing Mr Gandhi. 

 

According to a senior leader, the Chief Minister explained that the urban poor had benefited to a large extent by many schemes. “Be it the Indira canteens or distribution of rice under Anna Bhagya scheme, each is actually aimed at catering to this segment.Hence, the party is upbeat about its performance in urban areas too, " the leader explained.

The leader said in the aftermath of the party’s performance in Gujarat, where the BJP swept urban pockets in an unprecedented manner, the party's think tank reportedly arrived at a conclusion that the party must focus on the urban poor rather than on the entire urban voter segment. "In any city, the urban poor constitute the major segment on whom the party must turn its attention and the party has been working on this strategy in Delhi. However, Karnataka has never lagged behind in attracting urban poor voters traditionally. The same is continued even by Mr Siddaramaiah by announcing pro-poor schemes in his last four budgets,” the leader added. 

Shah came to stop internal feud: Dr G Parameshwar
KPCC president Dr. G. Parameshwar on Monday described BJP president Amit Shah's visit to the city on Sunday as an attempt to stop internal fighting in the state unit. "Naturally during the visit, he has spoken about elections. His visit will have no impact on us,” he added. 

He asserted that some BJP legislators and leaders have evinced interest in joining the party ahead of the Assembly elections. "Some BJP legislators and leaders have expressed interest in joining our party, and are in touch with us. But it is difficult to accept everyone as we will have our candidates in those constituencies," he said adding “We will have to think before inducting them.”

Tags: rahul gandhi, chief minister siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here are the most mispronounced words of 2017

Rounding out the top 10 list of mispronounced words in the US are 'bokeh', 'dotard', 'fibromyalgia', 'Namibia', 'nuclear', 'Puerto Rico' and 'Pyongyang'. (Photo: AP)
 

When Vidhu Vinod Chopra asked Vidya to ‘cut her long nose’, Balachander rejected her

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Vidya Balan's 'Parineeta' also starred Sanjay Dutt and Saif Ali Khan.
 

Sunburn ushers in New Year with Martin Garrix, Afrojack

Event saw the audience getting in a more euphoric mood when the World No 1 DJ shouted out, “India is like second home to me.”
 

The one where Twitter goes wild that 'Friends' is coming to Netflix

Hit TV show Friends will soon be coming to Netflix. (Photo: Facebook / Friends)
 

5 ways to take your breaks at work

Tips on how to take a much needed break at work. (Photo: Pexels)
 

A frozen Niagara Falls looks like a magical wonderland

Visitors take photographs at the brink of the Horseshoe Falls in Niagara Falls, Ontario, as cold weather continues through much of the province on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Caustic K C Venugopal flays BJP over Mahadayi row

CM Siddaramaiah listens to the grievances of women at Bagepalli in Chikkaballapura district on Friday – KPN

Amit Shah likely to pull up Karnataka BJP leaders over Mahadayi bungle

Amit Shah

Time for change: Rajinikanth declares political debut, to contest TN polls

‘In the name of democracy politicians are robbing us of our own money on our own land. We need to bring a change from the base,’ superstar Rajinikanth said on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

BJP, JD(S) coming closer ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls?

A file photo of JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda with State BJP president B.S. Yeddyurappa. (Photo: DC)

Pieces may fall in Andhra Pradesh jigsaw in 2018

 If politics is all about uncertainties with the ifs and buts and results in making strange bedfellows, Andhra Pradesh might see all that in 2018.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham