Assembly polls: Amit Shah snubs Yeddyurappa, says we will finalise candidates

Bengaluru: Cutting state BJP chief , B S Yeddyurappa to size, BJP national president, Amit Shah informed a meeting of party workers on Sunday that the central leadership would finalise the candidates for the 2018 Assembly polls and the state leadership would not have to bother about it.

Going by party sources, Mr Shah said the central leadership would not consider any assurances on tickets given by the state leadership in response to complaints about Mr Yeddyurappa unilaterally declaring candidates for the coming elections.

Moving on to other matters, he is said to have given the job of preparing the framework of a chargesheet to be drawn up against the state government to party general secretaries, Shobha Karandlaje and Ravikumar and party organising secretary, Arun Kumar, who are expected to submit it to the state leadership as early as possible.

Insisting on paying close attention to the voters, Mr. Shah directed the party to appoint “ karyakarthas” to reach out to those mentioned in the voters’ list at every booth in the state, sources reveal.

The idea is to concentrate on individual voters, he reportedly explained. Speaking to DC, a senior BJP leader said Mr. Shah had also instructed the state unit to hold Mahila Morcha, SC/ST Morcha, OBC morcha and Raitha Morcha conventions in each Assembly constituency in the run-up to the poll.