Nation, Politics

TRS, BJP enacting political drama, alleges TS Congress

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 2, 2022, 2:49 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2022, 2:49 am IST
TPCC spokesperson S. Sudhir Reddy alleged that both TRS and BJP were more focused on politics than running their respective administrations. (Photo: DC)
 TPCC spokesperson S. Sudhir Reddy alleged that both TRS and BJP were more focused on politics than running their respective administrations. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Condemning the failure of the state government to arrest BJP general secretary, B.L. Santosh and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena chief Tushar Vellapally, the Congress said that the events surrounding Poachgate, the alleged bid to purchase TRS MLAs, were nothing but a 'political drama.'

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, TPCC spokesperson S. Sudhir Reddy alleged that both TRS and BJP were more focused on politics than running their respective administrations.

"The failure to arrest Santosh and Tushar speaks volumes about the political drama. Earlier leaders were arrested immediately after accusations. Now despite being named in an FIR, they are not being arrested," he said.

Reddy lamented that all the important issues of public concern have been sidelined and public discourse is getting more space about the ED, I-T, CBI and SIT investigation being propped up by the Union and state governments.

Tags: ed enforcement directorate, b.l. santosh, tushar vellapally, poachgate, indian national congress, special investigation team (sit), cbi investigation, telangana rashtra samithi (trs), bharatiya janata party (bjp)
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


