Muraleedharan reconfirms BJP’s alliance with Jana Sena in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Dec 1, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 7:20 am IST
Union Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan holds a meeting with Andhra Pradesh BJP Chief S. Veerraju and other party leaders during his visit to Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday. (Photo: A. MANIKANTA KUMAR)
Vijayawada: Union minister of state for external affairs V. Muraleedharan, who is in-charge of the BJP in Andhra Pradesh, has reiterated his party’s commitment to continue its alliance with the Jana Sena led by Pawan Kalyan.

Speaking to media persons in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday, he maintained that the BJP will continue its alliance with Jana Sena in AP not only for the ensuing AP Assembly and Parliament polls in 2024 but even beyond.

On the long-pending demand of special category status to Andhra Pradesh, the union minister pointed out that their government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is providing huge amount of funds to Andhra Pradesh. An amount of Rs 3 lakh crore has been given to lay national highways and rural roads have been strengthened at an expenditure of Rs 30,000 crore in Andhra Pradesh.

Muraleedharan asserted that their government is providing funds to Andhra Pradesh much more than what the state can get under the special category status.

He criticised the Andhra Pradesh government for claiming credit for several projects sanctioned by the centre for development of the state. He contended that the work on laying railway line connecting Narasapur with Kotipalli is going on at slow pace, as the Andhra Pradesh government has failed to honour its commitment to share 25 percent of the total Rs 2,200 crore project cost, even though railways has already spent Rs 1,100 crore on it.

The BJP in-charge for Andhra Pradesh  said he has toured erstwhile Godavari districts for past two days to strengthen the party at the grassroots level by finding out ground realities of their party’s strength.

