  
Nation Politics 01 Dec 2022 Gujarat Assembly pol ...
Nation, Politics

Gujarat Assembly polls: PM Modi to hold more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 10:20 am IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI)
  Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves at supporters during a public meeting ahead of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI)

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday lead a more than 30-km-long roadshow in Ahmedabad city, where polling will be held in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of elections in 89 seats of Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, while the polling in the remaining 93 seats including 16 of Ahmedabad city will take place on December 5.

Modi's mega roadshow will start from Naroda Gam area on the eastern side of Ahmedabad in the afternoon and end at the IOC circle in Chandkheda area on the city's western side in the evening, the Bharatiya Janata Party in a release.

The roadshow will pass through various parts of the city including Hirawadi, Hatkeshwar, Maninagar, Danilimda, Jivraj Park, Ghatlodia, Naranpura and Sabarmati.

It will cover 13 seats of Ahmedabad city as well as Gandhinagar-South, the release said.

...
Tags: prime minister modi, ahmedabad roadshow, narendra modi roadshow, first phase of gujarat elections
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad


Latest From Nation

Dr. Ruth John Paul and Dr.Prachi Rathod (Image credit: Youtube)

Two transgender doctors script history, join govt service in Telangana

TRS MLC K Kavitha (Twitter)

Ready to face any inquiry: Kavitha on being named in Delhi liquor scam case

People stand in queue to cast their votes during the first phase of Gujarat state legislature elections in Limbadi. (AP/Ajit Solanki))

Gujarat polls: 19.13 pc voter turnout till 11 am

B. Saravanan, takes charge as director, Atomic Minerals Directorate (AMD) for Exploration and Research, Department of Atomic Energy (DAE), Government of India on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Saravanan to head Atomic Minerals Directorate



MOST POPULAR

 

Bharat Biotech misstated Covaxin trial data

Extremely serious procedural leniencies and incorrect reporting of the results of trials of Covaxin, Bharat Biotech’s anti-Covid vaccine, have come to light. (AFP)
 

Four movies and 15 OTT releases lined up for this week

A poster of Hit 2 (By arrangement)
 

Marriage season to restart from Nov. 30

Devotees have requested temple authorities to construct pandals with palm-leaves on the open grounds, so that they could easily perform weddings. (Representional file image)
 

'Razakar' on sets, to aid BJP in 2023 Telangana elections

A photograph from the shooting of an upcoming movie based on the atrocities of Razakars in the erstwhile state of Hyderabad. (Image: DC)
 

Bizarre creatures found living in depths of Indian Ocean: Scientists

A representational picture of aquatic life (Image: Pexels.com)
 

Earth now weighs six ronnagrams: New metric prefixes voted in

It marks the first time in more than three decades that new prefixes have been added to the International System of Units (SI), the agreed global standard for the metric system. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

89 seats go to polls as Gujarat set to vote in first phase today

EVMs and other election material before being distributed to polling officials ahead of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, in Rajkot. (PTI Photo)

Telangana HC allows Bandi Sanjay's yatra, with riders

Women leaders give sweets to BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar after the Telangana High Court issued permission to Praja Sangrama Yatra at the MP's office in Karimnagar on Monday. (DC)

Bharat Jodo Yatra heads for Ujjain in MP; Rahul Gandhi seen riding bicycle briefly

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi rides a bicycle during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Indore district. (PTI Photo)

'Sheer hypocrisy': Cong attacks PM on Constitution Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court, in New Delhi, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

K'taka BJP president seeks explanation over leaders sharing stage with rowdy sheeter

A file picture of BJP MPs Tejasvi Surya and P.C. Mohan at a blood donation camp organised by rowdy sheeter 'Silent' Sunil in Bengaluru on November 27. (Photo By Arrangement)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

-->