Bandi assures support to flood-hit Gundegam on third day of yatra

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2022, 12:29 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2022, 12:29 am IST
BJP state president Bandi Sanjay(C). (By Arrangement)
NIRMAL: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay interacted with the oustees of Gundegam village and farmers of Mahgoan village during the 5th phase of his Praja Sangrama yatra in Bhainsa mandal on the third day on Wednesday.

The Yatra, which started at Gudegoan village, attracted huge crowds in the villages and along the roads on the route.

Gudegam villagers have been hit by floods from the Palsikar Rangaro project.

Sanjay promised the oustees all possible help if the BJP comes to power.

Sanjay also met the villagers during a rachabanda organized in the village.

The locals lamented that their villages were getting submerged in floods where there were heavy rains. They said that they did not get double-bedroom houses.

Sanjay explained to the villagers and farmers about welfare and development schemes being implemented for them by the Central government. Adilabad MP Soyam Bapu Rao and party seniors Ramarao Patel, Mohanrao Patel and Ramadevi walked along with Sanjay.

 

