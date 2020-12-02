The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 01 Dec 2020 GHMC polls: Poor tur ...
Nation, Politics

GHMC polls: Poor turnout gives TRS great hope

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2020, 5:23 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2020, 5:23 am IST
In the BJP camp, leaders appeared concerned that their high-energy campaign did not result in mobilisation of voters
Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image:SSR)
 Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad: The low voter turnout in Tuesday’s elections has left the BJP and the Congress worried, more particularly the former which had mounted a massive campaign to win more wards in the GHMC, which covers 24 Assembly segments and five Lok Sabha constituencies.

With the final voting percentage figures coming in, the TRS sounded more confident that it would form the GHMC Council for the second term running. The AIMIM also sounded comfortable and even hoped to wrest Ghansi Bazaar which it had lost by a few votes in 2016.

 

Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao has called for a meeting of party election incharges of all divisions at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to get a sense of the polling trends. Sources said that he cautioned the leaders against making any claims with regard to the numbers till the party reviews the situation with more data at hand.

Sources said that the ground reports as of Tuesday night indicated that the TRS had a clear edge in 75 divisions. TRS leaders spoke of the general political belief that a low voter turnout always favours the incumbent.

 

In the BJP camp, leaders appeared concerned that their high-energy campaign did not result in mobilisation of voters. Sources revealed that the low turnout may put paid to the party’s hopes of increasing its seat share to 50. The estimate at this time is 15 to 20 seats.

TRS leaders said that the election-eve dharna of BJP activists, who alleged that its state president Bandi Sanjay had been attacked at MS Maktha had only served to highlight the nervousness ahead of polling day.

The Congress feared that those who voted might get swayed by the communal-centric poll campaign of the BJP, TRS and the MIM. The Congress leaders hoped to win eight to 10 seats based on their focus on development.

 

In the Old City, the voting appeared to continue to be one-sided. The MIM leaders felt that if more people had turned out to vote, there would have been scope for a keen contest. That did not happen, and the party hopes to retain its 44 division it won in 2016.

...
Tags: ghmc poll, early calculation, voter turnout
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

AP Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. (DC Image: Narayana Rao)

AP CM blames TD for stalling distribution of 3.65L houses

Voters stand in a queue to cast their votes for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Printing error: Polling again today at Old Malakpet

Youngsters cast their votes in the GHMC elections at Padmaraonagar.(DC Image:SSR)

Hyderabad takes city elections easy

Polling booth for GHMC elections at Parsigutta.(DC Image: SSR)

Longer queues at booze shops than at polling booths



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bookies give hairline edge to TRS over BJP in photo-finish

Polling staff collect GHMC election material from Wesley College premises to their respective polling stations. (DC Image:SSR)

Mamata Banerjee playing 'khoon ki rajniti' in West Bengal: BJP

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

Only BJP has guts to rename city as Bhagyanagar: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flanked by BJP Telangana leaders, holds a sword during a public meeting, ahead of GHMC elections in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020. (PTI)

Bihar election 2020: Nitish Kumar likely to take oath on Monday

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Amit Shah targets Gupkar leaders, alleges they want 'foreign forces to intervene'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham