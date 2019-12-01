Nation Politics 01 Dec 2019 Varanasi shops give ...
Varanasi shops give onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as mortgage

ANI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 5:18 pm IST
This comes after the Congress party workers in Lucknow on Friday sold onions at Rs 40 per kg outside the Assembly.
The Union Cabinet on November 20 approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market. (Photo: Representational)
Varanasi: In a unique protest to highlight the high price of onions, workers of Samajwadi Party's youth wing are giving onions on loan by keeping Aadhaar Card as mortgage in their shops.

Speaking about it, a Samajwadi Party worker told news agency ANI, "This is being done to register our protest against the high price of onions. We are giving onions by keeping Aadhaar Card or silver jewellery as mortgage. At some shops, onions are being kept in lockers as well."

 

This comes after the Congress party workers in Lucknow on Friday sold onions at Rs 40 per kg outside the Assembly to protest against the rising prices of the essential commodity.

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Shailendra Tiwari said: "The rising price of vegetables has badly affected the people. The government is not willing to listen to the pleas of the common man."

The Union Cabinet on November 20 approved the import of 1.2 lakh metric tonnes of onion in view of the high prices of the essential commodity in the market.

 

...
Tags: onions, aadhaar, congress, parliament
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Varanasi (Benares)


