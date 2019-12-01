Nation Politics 01 Dec 2019 'Never said wil ...
Nation, Politics

'Never said will return, but I did': Uddhav's dig at Fadnavis over midnight swear-in

PTI
Published Dec 1, 2019, 2:25 pm IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 2:26 pm IST
The NCP leader expressed confidence that Fadnavis won't be part of any efforts to dislodge Thackeray-led government of Sena-NCP-Congress.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday taunted former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked many social media memes. (Photo: File)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday taunted former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked many social media memes. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday taunted former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's impassioned pre-poll "Me punha yein" (I will return) assertion which had evoked many social media memes.

Thackeray was speaking after Fadnavis, leader of state BJP legislature unit, was named the new Leader of Opposition in the House by Speaker Nana Patole. Describing Fadnavis as a friend, Thackeray also said he does not view him as opposition leader. "I never said I will come back, but I came in this House," Thackeray said during his congratulatory speech.

 

"I can assure this House and people of Maharashtra that I will not do anything at midnight. I will be working for the interests of the people," he said.

Thackeray's swipe was apparently about the early morning hush hush swearing in of Fadnavis as CM on November 3, along with NCP leader Ajit Pawar as deputy chief minister, after night-long dramatic political developments in Mumbai and Delhi.

Appealing to the House to minimise farmers' woes, Thackeray said, "The aim of this government is not only to waive farmers' loans but we also need to reduce his worries as well."

"Those who were in opposition for several years are now with me to form the government whereas friends (BJP) have gone away to sit on opposition benches in this House," he said.

The Shiv Sena chief said he has no hesitation in admitting his friendship with Devendra Fadnavis. "I will not hesitate to admit that we have been good friends for a long time. Had you listened to us, I would have been sitting at home watching today's developments on TV," Thackeray said.

NCP minister Jayant Patil also targeted Fadnavis. "He (Fadnavis) said he would return, but didn't say where he will sit (in the House)," Patil said. "Now he has returned and is occupying this top post (of Leader of Opposition) which is of the same level as CM post," Patil said.

The NCP leader expressed confidence that Fadnavis won't be part of any efforts to dislodge the Thackeray-led government of the Sena-NCP-Congress combine.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra government, shiv sena, bjp, devendra fadnavis, ncp, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Malik said, 'The car shed was decided by the earlier government to be built in Aarey Colony. Uddhav Thackeray stopped the work of car shed. When Uddhavji took this decision then the Opposition was saying that the development work is stopped. The work of the metro is stopped. I want to say that the development work is not stopped.' (Photo: File | ANI)

Maharashtra: 'Suggested Uddhav to build metro car shed in Goregaon': Nawab Malik

Sharad Pawar, who played a vital role in bringing together the ideologically incompatible Shiv Sena and the Congress has negotiated for taking one more ministerial position for his party than the Sena after Congress had its MLA - Nana Patole - elected to the Assembly Speaker's post on Sunday morning. (Photo: File)

Sena-BJP fell out over power-sharing. What Maha Aghadi offering to Uddhav govt?

'Pakistan minister's disclosure on Kartarpur corridor has exposed their nefarious designs' said Amarinder Singh. (Photo: File)

'Don't mistake gratitude for weakness': Punjab CM on Pak minister's Kartarpur jibe

Being upset over the birth of a girl child, the 60-year-old grandmother threw the seven-day-old baby from the rooftop of the house when the baby’s mother was in the washroom, the police said. (Representational Image)

Grandmother throws 7-day-old baby girl from terrace in Bengaluru



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'It just turned out better', shares Salman Khan on 'Munna Badnam'

Salman Khan in the still from Munna Badnaam.
 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Fadnavis' haste to come to power sank BJP in Maharashtra: Sena's Sanjay Raut

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday said former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis' haste to attain power and

'Govt, BJP condemn Pragya Thakur's Nathuram Godse remark,' says Amit Shah

Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the government and Bharatiya Janata Party strongly condemns remarks of BJP Lok Sabha member Pragya Singh Thakur on Nathuram Godse. (Photo: File)

Cong's Nana Patole elected as Maha Assembly Speaker after BJP withdraws

A day after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protest by BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Assembly will vote at 11 am to elect its speaker on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

This is a Congress base and we are sure of romping home: M Narayanaswamy

M Narayanaswamy

Can Congress retain KR Puram without Byrathi Basavaraj?

Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar campaigns for party candidate Narayanaswamy in K R Puram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham