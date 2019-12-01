Nation Politics 01 Dec 2019 Cong's Nana Pat ...
Nation, Politics

Cong's Nana Patole set to be Assembly Speaker as BJP withdraws candidate

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Dec 1, 2019, 9:19 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2019, 10:31 am IST
Dismissing the claims of the BJP, NCP and Congress accused the party of being 'ungraceful losers' and running away from the Assembly.
A day after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protest by BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Assembly will vote at 11 am to elect its speaker on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A day after Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protest by BJP, led by Devendra Fadnavis, the Maharashtra Assembly will vote at 11 am to elect its speaker on Sunday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: Congress leader Nana Patole is all set to become Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly as BJP candidate Kisan Kathore withdrew his nomination on Sunday. The deadline to withdraw the nomination was 10 am on Sunday.

The Congress on Saturday announced party MLA Patole as the candidate of the ruling Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance for the election to state Assembly Speaker's post, while the BJP named Kathore as its nominee.

 

Patole represents Sakoli Assembly segment in Vidarbha, while Kathore is from Murbad in Thane district. This is the fourth term as an MLA for both. The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government passed the floor test in the state Assembly on Saturday.

 Altogether 169 MLAs voted in favour of the motion of confidence after the BJP, which has 105 MLAs, staged a walkout before the head count began in the 288-member House.

On Saturday, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government sailed through the floor test amid protest by BJP.

Fadnavis had staged a walkout from the Maharashtra assembly ahead of the floor test against the selection of Nationalist Congress Party's Dilip Walse Patil by the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government as temporary speaker who had replaced his party's Kalidas Kolambka.

The BJP had said it may approach the Supreme Court against the change of the temporary Speaker. "Such a replacement happened for the first time in the history of India as the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance was scared of losing the floor test," Fadnavis, who reigned as the Maharashtra chief minister earlier this week after NCP's Ajit Pawar withdrew support, said in the House.

"Business is being transacted in the House in violation of the Constitution. The session itself is not in line with the rules," Fadnavis told reporters on Saturday after the walkout.

Dismissing the claims of the BJP, NCP and Congress accused the party of being "ungraceful losers" and running away from the Assembly.

The NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said Walse Patil was appointed as pro-tem Speaker with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's consent. The session too was convened after Koshyari's approval, he said.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra government, maharashtra assembly, speaker, congress, ncp, bjp, shiv sena
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Three police personnel were suspended on Saturday over a delay in filing an FIR in the case of the rape and murder of a 25-year-old veterinary doctor, whose charred remains were found on the outskirts of Hyderabad. (Photo: ANI)

Huge protest over T'gana vet rape, 3 cops suspended for delay in filling FIR

Rainwater entered into a house at Kambar Nagar in Pudukkottai town and the inmates of the house sit on the cot and the chair, on Saturday. (DC)

Tiruchy: 3 die amid widespread rains in delta districts

Angry parents wait at the main gate of the school. (DC)

Dharmapuri: Police look for teacher booked under Pocso Act

On November 29, 2019, Bharathiya Vidya Bhavan was no different. Malladi Brothers Sriramprasad and Ravikumar have a keen and devoted following. They are a chip of the old block plus lots of chips for millennials too.

Music, Academy and politics make melodic bedfellows



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani.
 

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

Speaking of aesthetics, the message from Realme here is pretty clear. minimal style, maximum substance.
 

Do you love to sleep? Bengaluru firm offers Rs 1 lakh to sleep at work for 9 hours

In a unique initiative by a Bengaluru-based start-up came with an internship for all those who loves to sleep. An online sleep solutions firm, Wakefit, is willing to give you Rs 1 lakh for nine hours of sleep daily for 100 days. (Representational Image)
 

Ditch iPhone 11; this is the smartphone you need to buy

Apple is looking to improve upon its displays in its iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max by utilizing Samsung’s Y-OCTA screen technology. (Concept Photo: PhoneArena)
 

A homemade helicopter: Indonesia man's solution to beat the traffic

Jujun Junaedi spends his free time in a backyard tinkering with his project, guided by instructional videos, as he dreams of flying above the snarled roads of his hometown Sukabumi. (Photo: AFP)
 

Asus ROG Zephyrus G Review: A boon for gamers on the move

This 15.6-inch gaming laptop packs everything it has in a very compact setup with sleek yet sharp edges and rounded-off corners.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

This is a Congress base and we are sure of romping home: M Narayanaswamy

M Narayanaswamy

Can Congress retain KR Puram without Byrathi Basavaraj?

Senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar campaigns for party candidate Narayanaswamy in K R Puram on Saturday. (Photo: DC)

Jharkhand: Over 64 pc voter turnout till 5 pm in first phase

As many as 4,162 out of 4,892 polling stations - more than 85 per cent - were categorized as critical; adequate security arrangements were made. (Photo: Representational)

Intuc chief slams K Chandrasekhar Rao on trade union issue

G. Sanjeeva Reddy INTUC president

Congress, JD(S) have formed a secret alliance: B Sriramulu

Minister B. Sriramulu with the family members of Abhishek Sudhesh Bhat, 25, who was shot dead in California on Thursday, in Mysuru on Saturday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham