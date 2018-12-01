Telangana in hands of char chor: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hyderabad: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu compared the family of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the film Alibaba aur Chalis Chor (Alibaba and 40 thieves). “KCR is Alibaba and the four thieves are KTR, Kavitha, T. Harish Rao and Santosh,” he alleged. “The assets of KTR went up by 400 per cent.”

Addressing mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mr Sidhu said, “Only this family is ruling Telangana. The Chief Minister should come out of his Rs 300 crore bungalow. The government of KCR is similar to a bamboo tree, which will be empty inside. The surplus state is now in debt. Each new baby born in the state is bearing a debt of Rs 60,000.”

Referring to the video of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao losing his cool against a youth who questioned him about the 12 per cent reservation, Mr Sidhu asked what was wrong in questioning him. He said, “KCR is filled with pride. He should remember that no government will return to power when the people are angry with it.”

“KCR is a jadugar. He has looted Rs 40,000 crore in Pranahitha project alone. It is the Rafale scam of Telangana,” Mr Sidhu claimed.