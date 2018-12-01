search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Telangana in hands of char chor: Navjot Singh Sidhu

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | KIRAN REDDY ALTHURU
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 12:13 am IST
Asks KCR to step out of Rs 300-crore bungalow.
Navjot Singh Sidhu
 Navjot Singh Sidhu

Hyderabad: Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu compared the family of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to the film Alibaba aur Chalis Chor (Alibaba and 40 thieves). “KCR is Alibaba and the four thieves are KTR, Kavitha, T. Harish Rao and Santosh,” he alleged. “The assets of KTR went up by 400 per cent.”

Addressing mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, Mr Sidhu said, “Only this family is ruling Telangana. The Chief Minister should come out of his Rs 300 crore bungalow. The government of KCR is similar to a bamboo tree, which will be empty inside. The surplus state is now in debt. Each new baby born in the state is bearing a debt of Rs 60,000.”

 

Referring to the video of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao losing his cool against a youth who questioned him about the 12 per cent reservation, Mr Sidhu asked what was wrong in questioning him.  He said, “KCR is filled with pride. He should remember that no government will return to power when the people are angry with it.”

“KCR is a jadugar. He has looted Rs 40,000 crore in Pranahitha project alone. It is the Rafale scam of Telangana,” Mr Sidhu claimed. 

...
Tags: navjot singh sidhu, k. chandrasekhar rao, t. harish rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman almost loses upper lip after getting mouth fillers at a 'Botox party'

A cosmetic-surgery expert told her that she may lose her lip if the tissue started dying (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram's new feature allows users to share stories with smaller group

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

T Harish Rao to end campaign at Kalwakurthy

T Harish Rao

Singareni Collieries Company Limited will set up Bayyaram: K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao rally in city on Sunday, to end campaign in Gajwel

K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Will amend law to up quota: K Chandrasekhar Rao

KCR address a meeting in Adilabad on Thursday. (DC)

KTR recalls Narendra Modi’s quote on BJP’s dedication to Telangana

A photo of caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with caretaker minister K.T. Rama Rao during Metro launch was tweeted by Mr Rama Rao on Thursday.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham