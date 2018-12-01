search on deccanchronicle.com
Telangana Assembly polls: TRS in trouble in 26 seats

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:11 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 12:12 am IST
Sidelined Harish Rao brought to centre stage, provided copter to campaign.
T. Harish Rao
Hyderabad: The TRS leadership has identified 26 critical Assembly constituencies where it requires help and has asked its troubleshooter, caretaker miniser T. Harish Rao, to rush there.

The party has provided Mr Harish Rao with a helicopter, the only one apart from party president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao to be offered the privilege.

 

In several constituencies, there is a close fight between the TRS and the People’s Front. The ruling party would need to rally every bit of support it can get in the event of the elections running close.

Mr Harish Rao will conduct road shows in these constituencies. On Saturday, Mr Harish Rao will cover Nizamabad, Warangal and Nalgonda districts.

He will campaign at Gandhari and Sadasivnagar in Yellareddy Assembly constituency and Dornakal, Wardhannapet and Station Ghanpur in Warangal district. In Nalgonda district, Mr Harish Rao will campaign in Aleru and Bhongiri Assembly constituencies.

On Sunday he will campaign at Karimnagar, Manakondur Patancheru and Rajendranagar Assembly constituencies.

