K Chandrasekhar Rao will get me killed: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) working president Revanth Reddy has stopped his campaigning tours in other districts, alleging that caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao along with top police officers was planning to eliminate him and to put the blame on Naxals.

Speaking to media persons at Kodangal constituency on Friday, Mr Revanth Reddy said, “Mr Rao and DGP Mahender Reddy have deployed an expert officer who had dealt with the Naxals to eliminate me and to blame this on the ultras. KCR had warned me in the Assembly directly. The police are filing false cases against me. After Mr Mahender Reddy become the DGP, the attacks on my people have increased. Now the situation appears like I will be the next target.

Though the Central intelligence department had given a report that there were chances of attack on me, the Centre has not provided me security. Even after the court ordered the Centre to provide me 4 + 4 security, the Centre is not giving it to keep me away from campaigning.”

He added, “Some police officers have informed me about their plan. The surveys are clear that the Prajakutami and my campaigning will affect the TRS in the elections. They tried to disqualify me from the elections by filing false cases against me. The police refused to provide information regarding the cases till the court intervened. The IG intelligence is also part of the plan to eliminate me. The election commission should immediately respond and provide security to me as directed by the court.”