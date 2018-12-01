K Chandrasekhar Rao once worshipped Sonia Gandhi, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Hyderabad: On Friday it was the turn of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge to take on caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who he said had the mentality of “use and throw.”

“Mr Rao was once a devotee of Sonia Gandhi. As he doesn't need her help now, he has started attacking her and exposed his true colours,” Mr Kharge told media persons at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday,

He released a photograph of the whole family of Mr Rao along with UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. “See this family photo of Mr Rao with Sonia Gandhi. This photo alone shows the real behaviour of Mr Rao. He behaves like a devotee if he is in need and attacks them once his wishes are fulfilled. Telangana was created with the blessings of Ms Sonia Gandhi and Mr Rao is behaving like an autocrat. Now, he supports Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each and every crime. The TRS, which is considered to be the B-Team of the BJP, dissolved the Assembly like there was an emergency or the sky was falling.”

Mr Kharge has said that the appointment of the director of the Central Bureau of Investigation was done according to the wish of the Prime Minister and the same Prime Minister removed him at midnight.

“Just like his boss Mr Narendra Modi, the Chief Minister of Telangana is also behaving as a dictator. The Prime Minister attended the Parliament sessions only twice or thrice. The same is followed by m Rao in attending the secretariat. Where ever Mr Modi goes in the country, he is trying to pull in other party leaders by threatening them with raids by the Enforcement Directorate and Income Tax department. Now the same help is being taken by the Chief Minister of Telangana to take control of opposition leaders. The BJP is indirectly helping the TRS. All sections of the people are unhappy with the rule of the TRS in the state.”

Mr Kharge also slammed the BJP over its manifesto. He said, “The BJP made several promises to the country like bringing back black money and depositing Rs 15 lakh in every bank account. Despite failing to bring the black money, Mr Modi is putting our white money in danger by providing loans to the richest people in the country.”

Mr Kharge said the BJP in states or at the Centre does not have any credibility. The people were not ready to believe the BJP any more, he said. “The people are really bothered about petrol prices,” he said.