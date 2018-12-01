search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

BJP will make Warangal a smart city, says Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Dec 1, 2018, 12:22 am IST
Updated Dec 1, 2018, 12:32 am IST
As part of it, the Centre has taken up the responsibility of turning Warangal into a smart city, home minister Rajnath Singh said.
Union home minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the public meeting in Hanamkonda on Friday. (DC)
 Union home minister Rajnath Singh speaks at the public meeting in Hanamkonda on Friday. (DC)

WARANGAL: It was the Narendra Modi government which put the country on the path of development. As part of it, the Centre has taken up the responsibility of turning Warangal into a smart city, home minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. 

Speaking at a public meeting in support of BJP candidate M. Dharma Rao in Hanamkonda, he noted that Janga Reddy from Warangal was one of the only two BJP MPs who had won in the 1984 elections.

 

Mr Rajnath Singh said India has a good image in the international community. "In 2014 in regard to the economy size, India was placed at the ninth position out of 10 countries. Within four and half years, we have jumped to the sixth position. By the next financial year we will be in the 5th position and by 2030 in the third position.”

“The country is developing very fast. An international report says five crore people have now gone above the poverty line. By 2022 there will be no family without a house,” Mr Singh said.

In Telangana state, 4,500 farmers had committed suicide. Many farmer welfare schemes were introduced by the BJP. “We reduced the price of the fertilisers. By 2022 we will double the income of the farmers,” he said. 

Mr Singh recalled that the Vajpayee government had created Chhattisgarh, Jharkand and Uttarakand which had forged ahead in terms of development and are now looked upon as model states. “The two Telugu states are not receiving any development,” he noted.

“People must question why this is happening. There is no dearth of natural resources in Telangana. During the 13th Finance Commission the Congress government gave only Rs 16,500 crore for Telangana but in the 14th Finace Commission the BJP gave Rs 1.5 lakh crore but still the state remains underdeveloped. The people must question this. There is lack of political will in Telangana,” he said.

The minister alleged that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was diverting the attention of the people by raking up the minority reservation issue. “People must not encourage communal politics. We live in the country which believes in unity. We all must live as one family," he said.

Calling the TD-Congress alliance “unholy”, he said the people were not welcoming this. The TD was created by the late N. T. Rama Rao against Congress policies. 

He pointed out that Mr Rao in his speech at Adilabad on Thursday had said voters were not mature and asked under what circumstance he came to be elected as Chief Minister. 

...
Tags: rajnath singh, narendra modi government, bjp, k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana


Related Stories

Rajnath Singh takes on KCR over 12 per cent quota for Muslims


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Woman almost loses upper lip after getting mouth fillers at a 'Botox party'

A cosmetic-surgery expert told her that she may lose her lip if the tissue started dying (Photo: AFP)
 

Instagram's new feature allows users to share stories with smaller group

(Representational image/ Photo: Pixabay)
 

Nepal stalls on LGBT rights despite early strides

More than 900,000 of Nepal's roughly 26-million population identify as a sexual minority, according to LGBT rights group Blue Diamond Society.
 

Blind man suing Playboy for not letting him enjoy its online magazine

Nixon started a class action civil case in a US court to force the company to make its sites accessible to the blind.
 

Here are 5 sexual health tips every woman needs to know

From semen allergy to blackheads on vagina, experts share a few tips. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

Rajinikanth in 2.0 movie
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rajnath Singh takes on KCR over 12 per cent quota for Muslims

Rajnath Singh

Telangana government asked to provide cover to Revanth Reddy

Revanth Reddy

Mohammed Azharuddin made Vice-presidents, ready to contest

Cricketers-turned-politicians Mohammed Azharuddin and Navjot Singh Sidhu share a lighter moment at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday. (Deepak Deshpande)

T Harish Rao to end campaign at Kalwakurthy

T Harish Rao

Singareni Collieries Company Limited will set up Bayyaram: K Chandrasekhar Rao

K Chandrasekhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham