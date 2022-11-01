YSRC Kapu legislators lash out at Pawan Kalyan, Chandrababu Naidu

Ministers Dadisetti Raja, Botsa Satyanarayana, Amabti Rambabu and Gudivada Amarnath and others at the YSRCP Kapu community meeting in Rajamahendravaram on Monday. (Photo by arrangement)

Kakinada: A team of ministers and MLAs of YSR Congress from the Kapu community has questioned Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan how he is colluding with the Telugu Desam and its leader Chandrababu Naidu.

“Naidu was the mastermind in the killing of Vangaveeti Mohan Ranga,” alleged these ministers including Botsa Satyanarayana, Ambati Rambabu, Dadisetty Raja, Kottu Satyanarayana and MLAs like Kurasala Kannababu and Dadisetty Raja, who met at Rajamahendravaram on Monday and discussed the welfare schemes implemented by the YSRC government. They also discussed steps to be taken for community development.

Later, education minister Botsa Satyanarayana termed Jana Sena as a celebrity party and not a political entity. “If it was a really political party, Pawan should not have asked TD for only 10 seats.”

Botsa said the alliance of Jana Sena and Telugu Desam was not new. YSRC leaders were speaking about this for long. “If people give 10 seats to Pawan Kalyan, he would mortgage it to the TD leader Chandrababu Naidu.”

“Pawan keeps saying he came to politics to question the government. Which type of questions are posed by him? All his statements are bogus,’’ he said.

He said that when actor Chiranjeevi floated the party, he had aimed at CM post. “But Pawan Kalyan can’t have such an ambition.”

About reservations to Kapus, Satyanarayana said chief minister Jagan Reddy made it clear that he would do what’s constitutionally valid. “Jagan can’t cheat the people with anti-constitutional promises like Chandrababu Naidu. The five per cent reservations, allocated by the TD during its rule, have been struck down. Since Kapus are having a major share compared to the remaining 29 upper castes, Kapus can get a major share in the reservations.”

He said YSRC MLAs or ministers or leaders can’t abuse or show chappals or use unparliamentary words like Pawan Kalyan as “we are having a culture and tradition and respect to the society.”

Water resources minister Ambati Rambabu said some Kapu youths want Pawan Kalyan to be chief minister. “But Pawan doesn’t have such an aim. Instead, he joins hands with Chandrababu Naidu, who was the mastermind in the killing of Vangaveeti Ranga.”

He said that during the TD rule, Naidu booked cases against Kapu leader Mudragada Padmanabham, Dadisetty Raja, Kannababu and many Kapu youths, when they sought reservations, which had been promised by the then-CM.

He said Jagan Reddy lifted all the related criminal cases against the Kapus. Pawan who claimed himself to have read 1,000 books should read the former minister Chegondi Harerama Jogaiah’s book that narrated the killing of Vangaveeti Ranga.”

Kannababu said political parties are giving equal priority to all castes including Kapus.