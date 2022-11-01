TRS cadre want KTR and Harish Rao to campaign in Munugode

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao's public meeting in Munugode constituency has boosted the party's prospects, but Nalgonda district leaders want ministers K.T. Rama Rao and T. Harish Rao to wrap up the campaign on the last day on Tuesday to further brighten poll prospects.

While Rama Rao last campaigned in Ghattuppal on October 23, Harish Rao did so on October 26, but both leaders have stayed away from the campaign since then, instead holding meetings at Pragathi Bhavan and Telangana Bhavan with various groups representing many different sections of voters.

TRS leaders and workers, elated by the success of Chandrashekar Rao's rally in Chandur on Sunday, requested on Monday that Rama Rao and Harish Rao be sent to Munugode to cover as many mandals as possible by holding road shows. They believe Rama Rao should hold road shows with a particular emphasis on attracting first-time and young voters between the ages of 18 and 40, who account for nearly half of the 2.4 lakh voters in Munugode.

The district party leaders wanted Harish Rao to hold "coordination meetings" with the and Left parties’ election incharges and booth incharges to ensure a smooth transfer of the Communist vote bank to the TRS.