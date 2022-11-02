TRS poised for big win after positive campaign, says KTR

HYDERABAD: In a presser to mark the end of his party’s campaign for the Munugode Assembly bypoll, TRS working president and minister K. T. Rama Rao on Tuesday expressed confidence that his party would register a grand victory, with a ‘surprise’ majority.

Addressing a press conference in Telangana Bhavan here, after concluding a hectic day of road shows and public meetings on the go in the constituency on the last day of campaigning, Rama Rao said that he would speak to media again at Telangana Bhavan on November 6, “after registering a victory in the bypoll.”

He said that the TRS had sought a “positive vote” during the Mungode campaign for the last month, in which the party leaders explained to the voters the welfare schemes and development programmes implemented by their state government during the last eight years.

“We highlighted our welfare schemes and how they benefited various sections of people. But the BJP and Congress had nothing to showcase. They could not even talk about one good work they did for people while they were in power. They only abused Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and indulged in negative politics,” said Rama Rao.

Rama Rao expressed confidence that the Munugode voters would stand by TRS for its welfare schemes and development programmes and give a big victory.

He urged farmers to decide whether they want to support Chandrashekar Rao, who was giving Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, free power round-the-clock to the agriculture sector or Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who brought three black farm laws, refused to purchase paddy and was pressuring states to scrap free power scheme by installing meters to agriculture pumpsets, he said in comparison.

Rama Rao requested womenfolk to decide whether they would want to support Chandrashekar Rao, who was providing Aasara pensions, Kalyana Laxmi and Shaadi Mubarak, KCR Kits and ended the drinking water woes through Mission Bhagiratha, or Modi, who increased prices of LPG cylinders and essential commodities.

He appealed to youth to decide whether wanted to support Chandrashekar Rao, who gave over 17 lakh jobs in private sector through TS-iPASS and lakhs of software engineer jobs through development of the IT industry or Modi, who promised to give two crore jobs per year since 2014, but failed to fulfil it after eight years.