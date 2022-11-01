Taxmen raid Jagadish Reddy's PA's house

HYDERABAD: Three days before Munugode goes to polls, officials from the income-tax (IT) department conducted raids on the residence of Prabhakar Reddy, personal assistant of energy minister G. Jagadish Reddy, on Monday.

It was speculated that the officials had allegedly found huge cash and unaccounted money, the quantum of which was yet to be ascertained by officials.

Around 7.30 pm, IT officials descended on the two-floor residence of Prabhakar Reddy at Tirumalnagar in Nalgonda and launched their search operation after informing Prabhakar Reddy, who was away at that time. The officials, who took assistance of central forces, allegedly verified the documents, bank accounts and mobile phones of Reddy’s family members.

Soon after he rushed home, the officials took his mobile phone and collected documents related to immovable properties in the presence of Prabhakar Reddy.

Jagadish Reddy is incharge of the constituency while Prabhakar Reddy is allegedly taking care of all villages in terms of financial activities. On a specific tip-off, I-T officials from Hyderabad reached the place without informing any state law enforcement agencies for carrying out raids.

When they reached the residence of Prabhakar Reddy, a police patrolling vehicle, and two other vehicles in which some persons were trying to come out from his residence were detained by the officials.

Reportedly similar raids were being carried out on seed firms based in Secunderabad, Narsingi and Banjara Hills.