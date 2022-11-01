Sanjay's bike rally criss-crosses Munugode ahead of bypoll

HYDERABAD: The BJP on Monday hit the streets in Munugode with bike rallies with its state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar leading one from Munugode to Choutuppal that passed through Puttpak and Narayanpur villages. In the evening, Sanjay took part in road shows with BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy.

Sanjay called on people to defeat the TRS in the bypoll, declaring that the ruling party has done nothing in the past eight years for the constituency.

Elsewhere, Union minister G. Kishan Reddy ridiculed Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for saying that he would resolve all problems faced by people in Munugode in 15 days after the bypoll. “He did nothing in eight years. No schools, no roads, no hospitals, none of his promises in 2014 and in 2018 were kept. Does he have a magic lamp that he can use to make the promises a reality in 15 days,” Kishan Reddy asked.

Joining Sanjay and Kishan Reddy in taking on the Chief Minister, party national general secretary and state party affairs in-charge Tarun Chugh said Chandrashekar Rao was “too rattled and nervous with the impending defeat of TRS in Munugode,” and his fear could be seen clearly at his public meeting in Bangarigadda on Sunday.

Chugh said the Chief Minister, who deployed all his ministers, MPs and MLAs in the constituency and who carried with them huge sums of money to try and woo voters, has realised that Munugode voters will not succumb to money or other enticements.

“So he started the drama of TRS MLAs being bought but the story has fallen flat. The story has many holes, and the MLAs who were kept away from public gaze, after being displayed at the public meeting, were flown away in the CM’s helicopter. Why are they not being allowed to move freely? There is certainly something that the Chief Minister is hiding from the people,” Chugh said.