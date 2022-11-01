  
Rahul Gandhi rules out truck with TRS or BJP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY SAMUEL PAUL
Published Nov 1, 2022, 2:38 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 2:38 am IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (Image: DC)
 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi interacts with a girl during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Telangana. (Image: DC)

HYDERABAD: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday ruled out any possibility of the Congress having an alliance with the TRS or the BRS. He felt that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who recently announced BRS, has the right to think of himself as a 'global leader' but that would not change the ground situation.
Addressing a press conference at Kottur, where the Bharat Jodo Yatra stopped for lunch, he made light of Rao’s aspirations. “Rao believes that TRS is a big party even at the national level, let him believe that. He may also believe that his party will contest elections in the US or even in China,” the Congress leader said, while stating that the Congress cannot partner a corrupt party like the TRS.  He was confident that the Congress would come to power in Telangana.   
He said the plan to walk across India was in his mind when he was around 26 years old.
The Congress slammed the Centre for causing damage to the constitutional institutions. Once the Congress returns to power at the Centre, it will liberate the country from the clutches of RSS.
He lamented at the unemployment problem and the financial crisis while the Union government was concentrating on helping select capitalist businessmen to become richer.
On the internal clashes within his party, Rahul Gandhi clarified that the DNA of the Congress was democracy where each member has a right to question and express his view. It was this very governing principle that saw the party elect a new president.
A photo exhibition on Indra Gandhi, to mark her death anniversary, was organised at Kottur by the Youth Congress. The yatris camped for the night at Shamshabad and will enter Hyderabad on Tuesday.

 

