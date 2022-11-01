  
Nation Politics 01 Nov 2022 Last day of campaign ...
Nation, Politics

Last day of campaigning turns violent in Munugode as TRS, BJP resort to stone pelting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 1, 2022, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2022, 3:45 pm IST
Security personnel and party worker injured in stone pelting in Munugode on Tuesday. (DC Image)
 Security personnel and party worker injured in stone pelting in Munugode on Tuesday. (DC Image)

HYDERABAD: The last day of campaigning at Munugode for the bypoll on November 3, turned violent, as TRS and BJP cadres allegedly resorted to stone pelting against each other. Both parties claimed their workers were severely injured and blamed the other party of starting the violence.

Head constable Anjaiah, who was among BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's security also received bleeding injuries during the clashes. TRS claimed their that MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy, ZP Chairman Jagadeesh and several other workers were injuried.

It all began when Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna were addressing a BJP rally in Palivela village when a bike rally of TRS workers was passing by. The  TRS workers took objection to Eatala's address and this led to argument between both parties, followed by stone pelting.

Eatala Rajender's car damaged in stone pelting.

Security personnel immediately brought down Eatala and Jamuna and shifted them out safely. However Eatala's vehicle was damaged in the stone pelting. One of the security personnel present at the spot said that there were stones raining suddenly and they had to rush the VIPs to safety and in the process, their men were also injured.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the attacks on their party workers and staff. "People of Munugode are closely watching the developments and they will definitely bury the TRS in Munugode X roads. This kind of attacks are not at all acceptable. Even Eatala's personal staff Chaitanya is also severely injured in the attack," he said.

Meanwhile, TRS claimed that BJP workers attacked their workers in the presence of Eatala Rajender, when they were on their way to take part in a roadshow held by Minister KT Rama Rao.

On the other hand, Munugode and its surrounding towns and villages have become chaotic, with heavy rush of all kinds of vehicles, resulting in chocked roads. With rallies organised by all parties, public life has been thrown out of gear.

...
Tags: eatala rajender, palla rajeshwar reddy, kt rama rao, munugode bypoll
Location: India, Telangana, Nalgonda


Related Stories

Voters in Munugode enjoy attention, set to have the last laugh
BJP says Munugode by-poll will be a lesson for KCR

Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. ( Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi at the site to take stock of the situation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed on Sunday evening, in Morbi district, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi visits Morbi bridge collapse site

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during a press conference, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (Photo: PTI )

Morbi bridge collapse result of massive corruption, Guj govt must resign: Kejriwal

File photo of Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP Goa President Sadanand Shet Tanavade with eight Congress MLAs who joined the party, in Panaji. (Photo: PTI)

Goa: Congress to file disqualification petition against eight MLAs who joined BJP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during an event in Gujarat on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

Modi targets Cong, says tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt



MOST POPULAR

 

Tea in the Desert, A poem for Iran

Hoshang Merchant (Image credit: Facebook)
 

Anxiety during pregnancy may lead to premature births, says study

Maternal stress endured during pregnancy can negatively affect a wide range of outcomes in children including on cognition, health and educational attainment. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Uber’s audio recording feature sparks worries

On its website, Uber has stated: “To maintain the privacy of parties in the vehicle, the recorded content is encrypted, and neither riders nor drivers can listen to it.” (AFP Photo)
 

Bike taxi services run in Hyderabad without helmets

File photo of a motorist wearing a helmet. (Photo: AFP)
 

70-yr-old former banker nurtures 'Golu' passion for six decades

Retired bank employee Rajalakshmi and her husband retired professor K.R. Ramana pose with their Kolu ocassion of Dasara festivities in Hyderabad on Friday. (Image: DC)
 

Woman gets husband ‘married’ to his ex-lover

A woman sacrificed her marriage and got her husband married to his ex-lover in Tirupati district. (Representational Image/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi targets Cong, says tribal development ministry formed under Vajpayee govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking during an event in Gujarat on Tuesday. (Photo: Twitter)

EC doesn't have jurisdiction to regulate issues like freebies: Cong

Neither the Election Commission, nor the government have jurisdiction to justiciate and regulate such issues: Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (PTI)

Connect with Sardar Patel first, Modi tells Congress at Gujarat rally

Narmada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the celebrations of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. (Photo: PTI)

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra enters Telangana

Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra led by party leader Rahul Gandhi entered Telangana on Sunday, after completing the Karnataka leg of the nationwide foot march. (Twitter/@revanth_anumula)

Height of U-turn: BJP on Kejriwal's demand for Ganesha, Lakshmi images on currency

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra noted that Kejriwal had once spoken against the construction of Ram temple and said a hospital should be built at the site in Ayodhya. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->