Last day of campaigning turns violent in Munugode as TRS, BJP resort to stone pelting

HYDERABAD: The last day of campaigning at Munugode for the bypoll on November 3, turned violent, as TRS and BJP cadres allegedly resorted to stone pelting against each other. Both parties claimed their workers were severely injured and blamed the other party of starting the violence.

Head constable Anjaiah, who was among BJP MLA Eatala Rajender's security also received bleeding injuries during the clashes. TRS claimed their that MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MLA Peddi Sudershan Reddy, ZP Chairman Jagadeesh and several other workers were injuried.

It all began when Eatala Rajender and his wife Jamuna were addressing a BJP rally in Palivela village when a bike rally of TRS workers was passing by. The TRS workers took objection to Eatala's address and this led to argument between both parties, followed by stone pelting.

Eatala Rajender's car damaged in stone pelting.

Security personnel immediately brought down Eatala and Jamuna and shifted them out safely. However Eatala's vehicle was damaged in the stone pelting. One of the security personnel present at the spot said that there were stones raining suddenly and they had to rush the VIPs to safety and in the process, their men were also injured.

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy condemned the attacks on their party workers and staff. "People of Munugode are closely watching the developments and they will definitely bury the TRS in Munugode X roads. This kind of attacks are not at all acceptable. Even Eatala's personal staff Chaitanya is also severely injured in the attack," he said.

Meanwhile, TRS claimed that BJP workers attacked their workers in the presence of Eatala Rajender, when they were on their way to take part in a roadshow held by Minister KT Rama Rao.

On the other hand, Munugode and its surrounding towns and villages have become chaotic, with heavy rush of all kinds of vehicles, resulting in chocked roads. With rallies organised by all parties, public life has been thrown out of gear.