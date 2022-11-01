KCR pushes TRS to go all out for Munugode bypoll

Hyderabad: Not wanting to leave anything to chance, TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao alerted party leaders and workers in Munugode to focus on better coordination in the execution of party's strategy in the campaign and micro-level booth management in the last days leading up to the November 3 byelection.

Party sources said the Chief Minister, after his successful public meeting at Chandur on Sunday, held a telephone conference with party leaders working in Munugode constituency. Over a dozen ministers, 80 MPs, MLAs and MLCs and party leaders from TRS have been continuously campaigning in the Munugode constituency, since Dasara.

Party sources said that in the teleconference, the Chief Minister pointed out that the party was far ahead of all the other parties in the bypoll campaigning and were effectively reaching out to voters.

But a lack of coordination among leaders and workers, especially with the friendly Left parties — the CPI and the CPM — could impact the party's winning chances. He asked party leaders and workers to address the issues of coordination on a war-footing in the remaining days until polling.

Chandrashekar Rao reportedly said that TRS leaders and workers in Munugode were not working in close coordination with Left parties leaders and workers. Both the parties were undertaking programmes parallely and separately, which was not sending right signals to the people.

This situation was being exploited by the opposition parties, the BJP and the Congress, Chandrashekar Rao told the party leaders.

The CM also expressed anger over lack of coordination in a few segments between TRS leaders and workers. He said TRS leaders who are camping in Munugode from other districts and constituencies were ignoring local TRS leaders and workers in respective villages and towns.

They were not involving local leaders and workers in their campaigning and undertaking activities with their own supporters mobilised from their respective districts. This was creating a divide between 'locals' and 'non locals' and this was not good for the party ahead of polling on November 3, he admonished leaders.

He said these 'gaps' in the TRS efforts were being exploited by the opposition parties to their advantage, who were luring disenchanted leaders and workers in TRS and Left Parties.

The CM issued strict instructions to address these issues on a war footing before crucial polling on November 3.