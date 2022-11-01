IT officials found cash at Prabhakar Reddy, raids on pharma company in Choutupal

The income-tax department officials allegedly found unaccounted cash worth Rs 80 lakh in the possession of minister G. Jagadish Reddy's personal assistant Prabhakar Reddy during the search operations — Representational Image/ANI

Hyderabad: The income-tax (I-T) department officials allegedly found unaccounted cash worth Rs 80 lakh in the possession of minister G. Jagadish Reddy's personal assistant Prabhakar Reddy during the search operations held on Monday.

It was also reported that the I-T officials verified the bank account transactions and digital payments of Prabhakar Reddy in recent days.

Sources said that as Prabhakar Reddy failed to give satisfactory replies regarding the money, officials collected details of the sources of his income. The officials collected Prabhakar Reddy's mobile phone as well as financial transactions details.

On Tuesday, I-T officials conducted searches on the offices of a pharma company in Choutuppal and verified income and its returns. It was reported that the I-T department officials recovered records related to money transactions of the company.

The I-T department officials also carried out raids on seed firms located at Secunderabad and its branches in Telangana and recovered the files from their offices.