TRS readies for mega two-decade celebration

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 12:31 am IST
Focus shifts to ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha’ at Warangal on November 15
TRS is holding a massive public meeting to celebrate two decades of its formation and to highlight the achievements of their government over the past seven years. (Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: Now that the Huzurabad Assembly by-elections are done and and dusted, the TRS rank and file is now on a mission to make a grand success of the party's ‘Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha’ slated to be held in Warangal on November 15.

The party is holding a massive public meeting to celebrate two decades of its formation and to highlight the achievements of their government over the past seven years.

 

Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been holding preparatory meetings extensively in all 33 districts to mobilise 10 lakh people in over 20,000 buses. Meanwhile, leaders from Warangal district are hunting for a suitable land parcel of about 600 to 700 acres and converting it into the meeting’s venue.

Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao and Satyavathi Rathod, chief whip Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar, TS Planning Board vice-chairman B. Vinod Kumar, former deputy chief minister Kadiyam Srihari, former speaker S. Madhusudhana Chary and others on Monday examined land parcels on the outskirts of Warangal city, including at Madikonda, Unikicherla and Rampur villages.

 

While addressing the joint meeting of MLAs, MLCs and MPs on October 17, party boss Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao announced that the Telangana Vijaya Garjana Sabha will give a befitting lesson to opposition propaganda that TRS administration had failed to deliver the goods.

Rao wants to release a progress card on his government’s achievements and brace the cadre for the next Legislative Assembly election, tentatively scheduled for December 2023.

Working president K.T. Rama Rao is the in-charge for the ensuing Warangal meeting. Following this, Rama Rao held preparatory meetings with district-level leaders from October 18 to 24. The prime focus was mobilizing at least 10,000 people from each constituency for the mega event.

 

