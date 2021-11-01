Nation Politics 01 Nov 2021 More women than men ...
More women than men cast their vote in Huzurabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 1, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 6:41 am IST
Of these, 2,05,236 voters, or 86.64 per cent, turned up to vote
Women voters wait outise to exercise their franchise at Reddypalli Veenavanka mandal poling station in Huzurabad. (DC)
 Women voters wait outise to exercise their franchise at Reddypalli Veenavanka mandal poling station in Huzurabad. (DC)

Karimnagar: More women voted in the Huzurabad Assembly byelection on Saturday than men, according to data released by the Election Commission. However, there were more male voters in two out of the five mandals.

The constituency has more women voters among its 2,36,873-strong electorate. There are 1,17,779 male voters, 1,19, 093 female voters and a transgender. Of these, 2,05,236 voters, or 86.64 per cent, turned up to vote.

 

Among the 1.17 lakh men, the percentage of voters was higher at 87.05, as compared to 86.25 for the 1.19-lakh women voters

Mandal            Voters        Turnout      Men         Women     Total
Huzurabad      61,673       52,827    86.10%       85.23%    85.66%
Ellandakunta   24,799      22,501     91.12%      90.34%    90.73%
Jammikunta    59,020      49,378     84.13%      83.20%    83.66%
Kamalapur      51,282      44,907     87.63%      87.51%    87.57%
Veenavanka   40,099      35,623     89.50%       88.17%    88.84%
Total              2,36,873   2,05,236   1,02,523    1,02,712    86.64%   

 

Tags: huzurabad byelection
Location: India, Telangana, Karimnagar


