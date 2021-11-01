More women than men cast their vote in Huzurabad

Karimnagar: More women voted in the Huzurabad Assembly byelection on Saturday than men, according to data released by the Election Commission. However, there were more male voters in two out of the five mandals.

The constituency has more women voters among its 2,36,873-strong electorate. There are 1,17,779 male voters, 1,19, 093 female voters and a transgender. Of these, 2,05,236 voters, or 86.64 per cent, turned up to vote.

Among the 1.17 lakh men, the percentage of voters was higher at 87.05, as compared to 86.25 for the 1.19-lakh women voters

Mandal Voters Turnout Men Women Total

Huzurabad 61,673 52,827 86.10% 85.23% 85.66%

Ellandakunta 24,799 22,501 91.12% 90.34% 90.73%

Jammikunta 59,020 49,378 84.13% 83.20% 83.66%

Kamalapur 51,282 44,907 87.63% 87.51% 87.57%

Veenavanka 40,099 35,623 89.50% 88.17% 88.84%

Total 2,36,873 2,05,236 1,02,523 1,02,712 86.64%