Nation Politics 01 Nov 2021 MLC polls under MLA ...
Nation, Politics

MLC polls under MLA quota on Nov. 29 in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 1, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 12:53 am IST
Election Commission (EC) issued the schedule for MLA quota MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh to fill three vacant posts
The issue of notifications will start on November 9, elections will be held on November 29, and the process will end on December 1 as per the schedule. (Representational Photo:AP)
 The issue of notifications will start on November 9, elections will be held on November 29, and the process will end on December 1 as per the schedule. (Representational Photo:AP)

VIJAYAWADA: The Election Commission (EC) issued the schedule for MLA quota MLC elections in Andhra Pradesh to fill three vacant posts. The issue of notifications will start on November 9, elections will be held on November 29, and the process will end on December 1 as per the schedule. The elections were to be held in the month of May and July in AP and Telangana respectively but were postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The commission having reassessed the situation in the Telugu states and after taking into consideration all relevant facts, now decided to conduct the biennial elections to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council by members of the Legislative Assembly.

 

According to the schedule announced by the EC on Sunday, the notification would be issued on November 9, last date of nominations is November 16, scrutiny of nominations would be held on November 17 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is November 22.

The polling, if required, will be held on November 29 from 9 am to 4 pm and the counting of votes would take place on the same day from 5 pm.

According to the EC bulletin, the terms of office of three MLCs in Andhra Pradesh – Chinna Govinda Reddy Devasani (YSR Congress Party), Mohammed Ahmed Shariff (Telugu Desam Party) and Somu Veerraju (Bharatiya Janata Party)  ended on May 31 last.

 

Since these MLCs have to be elected under MLAs’ quota, the YSR Congress Party has more than the required numbers in AP Assembly hence the ruling party can easily bag three MLC seats, even without the conduct of elections.

Besides these three MLC posts, the ruling YSRC is going to win another 11 MLC posts under local bodies quota in the coming days. The YSRC would get a majority in the Legislative Council by winning a total of 14 MLC seats. The ruling party presently has 18 MLCs which would be increased to 21 with winning of three MLA quota MLCs and further to 32 out of total 58 seats by grabbing another 11 MLC seats of local bodies quota. The ruling party would grab Council chairman and deputy chairmen posts due to its strength.

 

According to the sources, the YSRC is planning to give the MLC post to D.C. Govinda Reddy who is in-charge of the party in Budvel constituency. Further, YSRC is thinking of giving one MLC post to SC and another one to women.

There is huge competition in YSRC as two to four candidates in every district seek MLC posts who intensified efforts to get the posts through political stalwarts in the party.

...
Tags: mla quota, mlc polls, andhra pradesh legislative council, ysrc
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

DCP Viswa Prasad said the police officials were keen on booking a case and probing the matter but the parents refused to give a complaint. — Representational image/DC

Infant’s death at Niloufer: DME rules out medical negligence

The deceased’s family members and friends staged a Rasta Roko seeking justice to the victim and raised slogans against the state government and KCR. — Twitter

Jobless youth commits suicide, leaves note to CM

These elections scheduled to be held in May, were postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic. (Representational Photo: AFP)

EC calls polls to 6 MLC seats; Huzurabad poll key

Naidu visited the historic 118-year-old Ramamohan Library here on Sunday and announced an Rs five lakh donation to the library. (DC photo)

Inculcate book reading habit among students: Venkaiah



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)

Modi meets EU leaders ahead of G20 summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met the presidents of the European Council and the European Commission in Rome. (Photo:Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->