Jagan’s humility goes viral on social media

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 2, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Nov 2, 2021, 12:00 am IST
VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy helping famous Dalit scholar and poet Kathi Padma Rao in getting up from his wheelchair on the dais has gone viral on social media platforms on Monday.

It happened at presentation of YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards at A Convention Centre in Vijayawada. Padma Rao had been brought to the dais on a wheelchair due to his neurological problem. When Padma Rao found it difficult to get up from his wheel chair to receive the YSR Lifetime Achievement Award for his services to literature, the Chief Minister immediately went to the poet’s help, adjusted the wheelchair pedals and helped the Dalit scholar get up from wheelchair and receive the award.

 

Everyone present at the convention centre was moved with the CM’s gesture. Its video clips went viral on all social media platforms, as netizens started sharing video clips of the incident. Social media got flooded with praises of the Chief Minister.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh chief minister y.s. jagan mohan reddy, ysr lifetime achievement, kathi padma rao
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


