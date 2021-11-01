Nation Politics 01 Nov 2021 Etala alleges switch ...
Nation, Politics

Etala alleges switching of EVMs while shifting to strongrooms

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 1, 2021, 8:52 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2021, 9:40 am IST
The buses in which ballot boxes were being shifted did not reach Karimnagar until 12 midnight though the polling ended hours earlier
Etala Rajendar (Image credit: Facebook)
 Etala Rajendar (Image credit: Facebook)

Karimnagar: Exchanging of ballot boxes is against democracy, said BJP candidate Etala Rajendar on Sunday, following reports that the Huzurabad byelection EVMs were switched when they were being carried to the strongroom at the SSR College here.

Rajendar alleged that the journey from Huzurabad, where the election took place, to Karimnagar lasts just one hour. But the buses in which ballot boxes were being shifted did not reach Karimnagar until 12 midnight though the polling ended hours earlier.

 

The explanation of the officials that only non-functional EVMs were being shifted in a private vehicle from the strongroom to another location raised doubts, Rajendar said.

Speaking to the media here, Rajendar alleged that the district administration had failed in preventing the TRS activists, who he claimed were involved in illegal activities for five months, from switching the EVMs.

He said that Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao issuing a government order after the Huzurabad byelection notification was released was a blunder. TRS leaders had threatened the people saying that they will not get Dalit Bandhu, pension and other welfare schemes if they do not vote for the TRS, Rajendra said.

 

He said that the BJP had complained to collector R.V. Karnan and police commissioner V. Satyanarayana a number of times but in vain. “They behaved in a biased manner in support of the TRS,” Rajendar said.

“Such an election has never happened in India. Police escorted the vehicles carrying money and liquor to be distributed to the people. People gave security to the leaders who distributed money and liquor. MLAs themselves involved in distribution of money,” Rajendar alleged.

...
Tags: switching of evms strongrooms, exchange of ballot boxes crime


Horoscope 01 November 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

Because cases are being booked and vehicles seized, people are forced to spend ₹ 15,000–20,000 in getting their seized vehicles released, Ramanarayana Reddy pointed out. — DC Image

MLA Anam, officials tussle on sand or moram

The entire agency area having a population of six lakh has one gynaecologist and no anaesthetist and hence surgeries were not being conducted. — Representational image/DC

Surgery facility at district hospital for agency area people

. Kinetic Green Energy is to set-up manufacturing units for electric two-wheelers, three- wheelers, advanced technology battery manufacturing, battery swapping stations at an estimated cost of Rs 1,750 crore along with a premium electric vehicles manufacturing unit in Visakhapatnam. — DC file photo

October ushers in festive mood ahead of Diwali

Pradhan was speaking to the media in Kanpur. (Photo: PTI/File)

Lack of investment in petroleum sector causing fuel prices hike: Dharmendra Pradhan



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sex worker-turned-author basks in glory of Kerala film award

Nalini Jameela, a recipient of the prestigious Kerala State Film Awards. (Photo: PTI)
 

Is it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's the first bisexual Superman

DC Comics made the announcement on National Coming Out Day. (Photo: Twitter/@DCSuperman)
 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

After Goa, Mamata to head for Tripura in December

Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

Karnataka bypolls: Voting underway in Sindgi and Hangal assembly constituencies

The by-elections have been necessitated as the seats fell vacant following the death of Sindgi JD(S) legislator M C Managuli and BJP's C M Udasi from Hangal. (Representational Photo:AP)

Two ministers of Karnataka BJP eye Bengaluru Urban's minister-in-charge post

Senior BJP minister V Somanna. (Photo: Twitter/@VSOMANNA_BJP)

Didi offers 'permanent solution' for Darjeeling to stay with Bengal

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI photo)

Bypolls to Rajya Sabha seats in Kerala, West Bengal on Nov 29

The counting of votes, as per established practice, will be held one hour after the voting concludes on November 29. (Photo: PTI/Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->