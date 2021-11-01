Election schedule for pending municipalities issued in AP

The elections are due for 69 sarpanches and 533 ward members in 498 Gram Panchayats, 12 municipalities and the Nellore Municipal Corporation. (PTI file photo)

VIJAYAWADA/TIRUPATI: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Monday announced a timetable for the elections to local bodies, where polls were not conducted for a variety of reasons, including the death of contesting candidates.

According to the schedule announced by Commissioner Neelam Sawhney-led State Election Commission, the elections will be conducted for panchayats on November 14, municipalities on November 15 and ZPTC and MPTCs on November 16.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force from today in the areas where the elections will be held.

The municipalities that will go to the poll include Akiveedu, Jaggayyapet, Kondapalli, Dachepalli, Gurazala, Darsi, Buchireddypalem, Kuppam, Bethamcherla, Kamalapuram, Rajampet and Penukonda.

The notification for the municipal elections will be issued on November 3 and nominations will be received till November 5. The polling will be held in the municipalities and Nellore Corporation on November 15 and votes will be counted on November 17.

The elections for gram panchayats will be held on November 14 and the results would be declared on the same day. The polling for ZPTC and MPTC seats, which were cancelled earlier, would be held on November 16 and results would be declared on November 18.

Nellore Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Kumar said election authorities will accept nominations from the contesting candidates between 11 am and 3 pm from November 3 to November 5 at the offices of the returning officers on all working days.

He said the nominations will be scrutinised on November 6 from 11 am onwards and the last date for the candidates to withdraw their nominations is November 8 up to 3 pm. On the same day, the election authorities will publish the final list of contesting candidates after 3 pm.

The elections will be held on November 15 from 7 am to 5 pm and votes will be counted out on November 17 from 8 am onwards.

Kuppam is one of the 12 municipalities that are going to the polls. It is the first civic body election in Kuppam after it was upgraded to be a municipality by merging seven surrounding gram panchayats with it.