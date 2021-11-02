EC releases draft electoral rolls for Telangana

As per the figures mentioned in the draft rolls, there are about 3.03 crore voters in Telangana, of which 1.52 crore are males, 1,50 crore females and 1,683 transgenders. (Representational Photo: PTI)

HYDERABAD: The Election Commission of India has released the draft electoral rolls for Telangana state on Monday.

As per the figures mentioned in the draft rolls, there are about 3.03 crore voters in Telangana, of which 1.52 crore are males, 1,50 crore females and 1,683 transgenders.

Chief electoral officer Shashank Goel said the draft rolls had been kept in public domain and would be displayed at all the polling booths.

Goel on Monday met representatives of political parties and discussed revision of electoral rolls. He said there are 3,03,56,665 voters, of whom 1,52,57,690 are men and 1,50,97,292 are women besides 1,683 transgenders, 14,501 service voters and 2,742 NRI voters. The total voters include 5,01,836 physically challenged also.

He said special camps would be held at the voting centres where voters could apply for corrections or changes or complaints on electoral rolls, if any, which would be accepted until December 6.

Final rolls would be released on January 5, 2022, Goel added.