Bandi demands probe into alleged shifting of EVMs and VVPATs

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded an inquiry into the alleged shifting of EVMs and VVPATs from Huzurabad Assembly constituency to Karimnagar in a private vehicle after Saturday’s byelection.

Fearing defeat, TRS leaders had shifted the VVPATs under the direction of Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, he alleged. Sanjay said the Election Commission should conduct an inquiry and take action.

Responding to the officials’ clarification that non-functional EVMs and VVPAT machines were being shifted in a private vehicle, Sanjay said, “If VVPATs are not working, it should be informed to the polling agents,” he said. Shifting of VVPATs in a private car is against the rules, he said. “We have doubts on shifting of VVPATs,” he said.

Coming down heavily on the TRS leaders for paying up to Rs 20,000 per vote in the byelection, he said people of Huzurabad would give a fitting lesson to the Chief Minister.

Sanjay Kumar was speaking to the media after paying tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel at the statue in the Assembly premises on Sunday. Sanjay flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ rally at Kukatpally on the occasion.

Sanjay said the then princely state of Hyderabad would have merged with Pakistan if Sardar Patel was not in the home minister’s post. Patel freed Hyderabad state from Nizam’s rule and merged it with the Indian Union, he said. “We achieved Telangana state because of Sardar Patel's daring decision in 1948,” he said.

Sanjay said Chandrashekar Rao always praised the Nizam but never took part in the birth anniversaries of any national leader including Sardar Patel. The people were taking note of Rao’s attitude and they would teach him a lesson at an appropriate time, he said.