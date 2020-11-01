The Indian Premier League 2020

Telangana BJP worker attempts self-immolation at party HQ, in critical condition

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | IREDDY SRINIVAS REDDY
Published Nov 1, 2020, 10:20 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 10:20 pm IST
He suffered 58 per cent burns and was later shifted to a corporate hospital
Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay visits the Osmania General Hospital where party activist Srinivas was admitted after a self-immolation attempt, in Hyderabad on Sunday. Srinivas was later shifted to a corporate hospital. — P. Surendra
HYDERABAD: A BJP activist who identified himself as Srinivas attempted self-immolation at the party state headquarters here on Sunday. Security personnel promptly put off the fire and rushed him to hospital.

He suffered 58 per cent burns and is in a critical condition.

 

Srinivas said he was protesting against TS party president Bandi Sanjay's recent arrest in Siddipet. He alleged that Chief Minister K, Chandrashekar Rao had harassed his party president.

Srinivas, from Tammalani Gudem village in Yacharam Mandal, is stated to be active in the party’s local wing.

Police said he brought the diesel from a petrol bunk near MJ Market and came to the BJP office between 12.20 and 12.30 pm. Shouting slogans like ‘BJP Zindabad’ and ‘Sanjayanna Zindabad’, he set fire to himself using the diesel.

 

Party leader Lankala Deepak and security guards reacted immediately and put out the fire with water and called an ambulance. Osmania General Hospital plastic surgeons said that Srinivas suffered 58 per cent burns.

Minister of state for home G, Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay, MP D. Arvind, OBC Morcha president Dr K. Laxman, party vice-president D.K. Aruna and former MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy visited Osmania Hospital and enquired about his health condition.

Sanjay appealed to the party cadre not to commit suicide. He said that the party is taking care of Srinivas, who has since been shifted to a corporate hospital in Secunderabad, where doctors said his condition was critical. They would release a detailed bulletin after a 24-hour observation.

 

