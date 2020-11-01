The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 01 Nov 2020 PM Modi in Bihar dub ...
Nation, Politics

PM Modi in Bihar dubs Tejashwi-Rahul combo 'double yuvraj' alliance

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published Nov 1, 2020, 11:06 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 11:06 pm IST
This was Prime Minister Modi’s third tour of Bihar for the ongoing Assembly elections
A collage of PM Modi's rally tweeted by @BJP4India
 A collage of PM Modi's rally tweeted by @BJP4India

Patna: Ahead of the second phase of polls due on November 3, Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the NDA in Bihar will return to power after the Assembly polls are over. He said this while addressing several public meetings in Chapra and Samastipur on Sunday. “The huge turnout in the first phase and all the surveys have proved the poll pundits wrong. Reports suggest that the NDA under the leadership of Nitish Kumar is returning to power after the Assembly elections,” Modi declared.

This was Prime Minister Modi’s third tour of Bihar for the ongoing Assembly elections. Besides Chapra and Samastipur, he also addressed public meetings in Motihari and Bagha. The PM’s visit to Chapra on the eve of the second phase is significant as it has been a stronghold of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav. Campaigning for the 94 seats in 17 districts that will go to the polls on Tuesday ended on Sunday evening.

 

While addressing his political rallies, Modi tore into the Opposition’s grand alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, referring to them as “double yuvraj”, and saying that they are fighting against the “double engine government” in Bihar (BJP and JD-U) to save their thrones.

“The double engine government is working for the development of Bihar but the double yuvraj are fighting the election only to save their thrones,” Modi said.

Cautioning people to vote against the Opposition coalition in Bihar, he said, “There used to be double yuvraj during the UP elections also, but you saw what happened to them. These two are going to meet the same fate and you should be careful as one of the yuvraj has now joined hands with the yuvraj of jungle raj in Bihar”.

 

During his public meetings, he also reminded people of the “jungle raj” during the 1990s when the RJD was in power and said that several development projects were stuck for many years due to the policies of the previous government in Bihar.

Continuing his attack on the RJD, Mr Modi said that “earlier mothers used to get worried that their children would get kidnapped for ransom. I ask you whether you want the state to return in the same era”.

While making an indirect reference to the RJD and the Congress, he said that “out of frustration they are saying bad things about me. I don’t care what they have been saying against me, but I want to tell them not to show anger against the people of Bihar”.

 

The PM also launched a veiled attack on the Congress over its remarks on the Pulwama attack. He said that the Pakistanis had recently accepted their involvement in the attack, which exposed those who doubted the valour of the sons of Bihar. “You have to beware of such forces that can go against the national interest for their political gains”, Mr Modi said while addressing a rally in Chapra.

Invoking “Chhath Puja” in his public meetings to seek votes from the people of Bihar, especially women, he said: “Mothers should prepare for Chhath Puja without any worry because their son is there in Delhi. I assure you that we will take care of all your needs until Chhath Puja.”

 

He said that the Opposition only remembers the poor and needy during the elections but after the polls are over they turn their focus back on the welfare of their own families. He also referred to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel during his speech and alleged that Congress leaders had failed to remember him on his birth anniversary on October 31.

The first phase of elections was held in Bihar on October 28. In the second phase, voting for 94 seats will be held on November 3. In the third phase, 78 seats will go to the polls on November 7. The results for all 243 Assembly seats will be declared on November 10.

 

...
Tags: prime minister narendra modi, bjp-jd(u) alliance, tejasvi yadav, congress leader rahul gandhi, bihar election 2020
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Latest From Nation

Superstar Rajinikanth

S Gurumurthy meeting Rajinikanth triggers political speculations in Tamil Nadu

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy pays tribute to Potti Sriramulu on Foundation Day. (Twitter)

Jagan claims people with vested interests preventing Andhra Pradesh from prospering

Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay visits the Osmania General Hospital where party activist Srinivas was admitted after a self-immolation attempt, in Hyderabad on Sunday. Srinivas was later shifted to a corporate hospital. — P. Surendra

Telangana BJP worker attempts self-immolation at party HQ, in critical condition

A file photo of Hizb-ul-Muhajideen commander Saif-ul-Islam Mir alias Saifullah.

Hizbul Mujahideen 'operational chief' Saif-ul-Islam Mir killed in encounter



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jyotiraditya Scindia mistakenly seeks votes for Congress during BJP rally

BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia (2R). (PTI)

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments

Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Bhat

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Dubbaka by-election: Congress, BJP will lose deposits, says KTR

Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) (Photo : ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham