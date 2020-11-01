The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Politics 01 Nov 2020 State Election Commi ...
Nation, Politics

State Election Commission puts GHMC in poll mode

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKSHITH
Published Nov 1, 2020, 10:55 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2020, 12:21 pm IST
The notification for GHMC elections will be released immediately most likely by november 15 as per officials
The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday set the ball rolling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections by releasing the schedule for publication of the new electoral rolls.
 The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday set the ball rolling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections by releasing the schedule for publication of the new electoral rolls.

Hyderabad: The State Election Commission (SEC) on Saturday set the ball rolling for the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections by releasing the schedule for publication of the new electoral rolls.  Officials said if everything goes according to plan, the notification for GHMC polls will be released immediately thereafter, most likely by November 15.

According to the schedule, ward-wise draft electoral rolls will be published on November 7. Objections and claims will be received Assembly constituency-wise from November 8 to November 11.

 

In the interim, SEC will hold a meeting with representatives of political parties, the GHMC commissioner and corporation’s election cell on November 9. Circle-level meetings with representatives of political parties will be held on November 10.

GHMC deputy commissioners will deal with objections and claims over electoral rolls on November 12. The electoral roll will be finalised by the deputy commissioners at the circle level by November 13.

The term of existing corporators is scheduled to expire on February 10, 2021. Article 243-U (3) (a) of the Constitution and Section 7 of GHMC Act require that elections are completed three months before expiry of the five-year term.
In this regard, Arvind Kumar, principal secretary (municipal administration and urban development) Arvind Kumar and GHMC commissioner D.S. Lokesh Kumar met SEC officials and held discussions on completing elections to the civic body within the stipulated time.

 

Arvind Kumar apprised the SEC that the government, through GO No. 561 dated October 31, 2020, has issued orders continuing the delimited status of wards (finalised during 2016 GHMC elections) for the ensuing civic body polls too. Likewise, orders have also been issued to continue reservations of wards for STs, SCs, BCs and women as decided during the previous corporation elections.
Accordingly, while issuing the notification for preparation and publication of ward-wise electoral rolls for GHMC, the SEC suggested that the entire GHMC machinery focus on election work from now onwards till completion of polling.

 

The commission also instructed that ward-wise electoral rolls be prepared by deputy municipal commissioners with meticulous care, so that conduct of elections passes off smoothly.

...
Tags: ghmc elections, ghmc polls, election polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

TRS looks to rejuvenate itself with young blood ahead of GHMC polls
GHMC tops COVID cases as Telangana tally crosses 2 lakhs
KTR gets to work on GHMC polls
TRS will win 100 seats in GHMC election: KCR

Latest From Nation

TN Agriculture Minister R. Doraikannu

Tamil Nadu Minister Doraikkannu, treated for COVID-19, dies

IAS officer U. Sagayam

The question on everyone's mind: Will IAS officer Sagayam join politics?

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

Avoid crowded places! Maintain social distance

Coronavirus pandemic: Tamil Nadu, Odisha issue Unlock 6 guidelines



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard RCB vs SUN Match 52, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS SRH Match 52, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard DEL vs MI Match 51, Mumbai Indians win by 9 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

DC VS MI Match 51, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KXI vs RAJ Match 50, Rajasthan Royals win by 7 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KXIP VS RR Match 50, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard CHE vs KKR Match 49, Chennai Super Kings win by 6 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

CSK VS KKR Match 49, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard MI vs RCB Match 48, Mumbai Indians win by 5 wickets DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

MI VS RCB Match 48, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard SUN vs DEL Match 47, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 88 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS DC Match 47, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

A year after Lok Sabha debacle, Congress starts process to elect new president

File photo of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. (PTI)

Hurriyat Conference calls for one-day shutdown against J-K land amendments

Hurriyat Conference leader Abdul Ghani Bhat

Yogi Adityanath: BJP fulfilled promises on Ram Mandir, Art. 370

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath

Dubbaka by-election: Congress, BJP will lose deposits, says KTR

Taraka Rama Rao (KTR) (Photo : ANI)

Political intrigue in Bihar as Tejaswi Yadav tries to woo Chirag Paswan

File image of RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham