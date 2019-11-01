Nation Politics 01 Nov 2019 UP: 'Not afraid ...
Nation, Politics

UP: 'Not afraid of Mayawati', BSP MP attends SP meet, calls them 'bhai'

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | Edited by : DRAKSHA SHARMA
Published Nov 1, 2019, 5:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 5:53 pm IST
Defying his party's supremo, the BSP MP arrived at a function organised by the SP.
Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. (Photo: File)
 Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. (Photo: File)

Jaunpur: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Shyam Singh Yadav shocked everyone on Thursday when he walked into ex-ally Samajwadi Party's meeting and addressed party leaders as 'bhai' (brother).

Yadav's act is likely to give a jolt to BSP president Mayawati, who called off the alliance with SP after the general elections this year. Both the parties had fought the 2019 Lok Sabha elections together, but after the debacle, Mayawati accused Akhilesh Yadav-led SP of not helping her candidates.

 

Defying his party's supremo, the BSP MP arrived at a function organised by the SP and said they (party members) had worked hard for his victory in the general elections, IANS reported. he also called the SP leaders his 'bhai'.

Yadav had won the Jaunpur Lok Sabha constituency. At the event -- to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- Yadav said he was not "afraid of anyone" and would keep attending SP meetings and functions.

Yadav was warmly welcomed at the gathering.

In September, BSP faced a major setback when all six legislators in Rajasthan joined the Congress.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: bahujan samaj party, mayawati, akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh


Latest From Nation

After Maharashtra and Haryana, Jharkhand is the third state to go to polls. (Photo: File)

Jharkhand polls in 5 phases from Nov 30, results Dec 23

In Garg's 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry. (Photo: File)

My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

'My appeal is to every imam of various mosques to make appeal that Muslims need not to feel afraid, but they should repose faith in country's Constitution and judiciary, and whatever the judgement comes, we should honour it,' Maulana Khalid said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Ahead of Ayodhya verdict, AIMPB asks Muslims to repose faith in Constitution

Singh reiterated his demand for waiver of USD 20 service fee, which is to be charged from Indian devotees visiting the historic shrine. (Photo: File | ANI)

Kartarpur Corridor: Punjab CM pleased with passport waiver for Sikh pilgrims



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Hero' dog wounded in Baghdadi raid to get a White House homecoming

Trump revealed that the military dog, a Belgian Malinois, is named "Conan". (Photo: Twitter)
 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Need stable Maharashtra govt before Ayodhya verdict: Pawar to BJP, Sena

Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added. (Photo: File)

Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Sena, BJP continue to spar over Maharashtra seat sharing

The day saw a series of meeting between senior leaders of major non-BJP parties, triggering talks in political circles about possibility of the Sena forming a government with the backing of opposition parties. (Photo: File)

AP government insults national tricoulour

The wall with tricolour on the office building repainted in white in Anantapur district.

NDRF was involved in Sujith’s rescue mission: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave us Ek Bharat: Parshottam Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala, BJP president Dr. K. Laxman and others paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham