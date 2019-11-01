Nation Politics 01 Nov 2019 Need stable Maharash ...
Nation, Politics

Need stable Maharashtra govt before Ayodhya verdict: Pawar to BJP, Sena

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 1, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 2:31 pm IST
Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar and was seen as an alternative arrangement for forming government in the state.
Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added. (Photo: File)
 Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added. (Photo: File)

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday gave an ultimatum to Devendra Fadnavis over the formation of government in Maharashtra.  The government in the state has been delayed over the ’50-50’seat sharing demands of the BJP by ally Shiv Sena.

According to a News18 report, Pawar said the government should be formed before the Ayodhya verdict as “everyone knows what happened in Mumbai last time over Ayodhya”. “For a peaceful Maharashtra, a new government should be put in place,” he added.

 

Over a week now, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been locked in a battle with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanding the chief minister’s post after an impressive win in the recent state elections. The BJP, on the other hand, denied those demands.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar and was seen as an alternative arrangement for forming government in the state.

Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added.

 

Catch the latest news, live coverage and in-depth analyses from India and World. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

...
Tags: maharashtra assembly elections 2019, shiv sena, bjp, ncp, congress
Location: India, Delhi


Latest From Nation

Chidambaram had sought interim bail in the INX media case on medical grounds and said his condition was deteriorating and he needed to be in a sterile environment. (Photo: File)

Give Chidambaram mask, mineral water, home food but keep him in jail: court

Bijon Kumar Mishra, who filed the petition through advocate Shashank Dev Sudhi also sought direction to insure the money of victim depositors lying blocked in PMC bank. (Photo: File | Representational)

PMC Bank: Delhi HC seeks reply from Centre, RBI on plea

BJP will take the lead in resolving the deadlock over formation of the new government, he said. (Photo: File)

Prez rule in Maharashtra if new govt not in place by Nov 7: BJP leader

According to the charge sheet, the AAP MLA and other party workers allegedly instigated a mob of about 300 people against the Delhi Police claiming it had not taken serious action to catch the culprits in a murder case. (Photo: Twitter | Akhilesh Pati Tripathi)

AAP MLA taken into custody for failing to appear before court in 2013 rioting case



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

WWE star Charlotte Flair to visit India this month

WWE star Charlotte Flair is set to return to India after four years and will meet Special Olympics athletes during her three-day visit from November 14. (Photo:Twitter)
 

Britain Speaker yelled ‘order order’ over 14,000 times during his 10-year tenure

The man in the middle of more than three years of fiery parliamentary debates has proved a controversial figure, loathed by pro-Brexit supporters and hailed by its foes. (Photo: AP)
 

Not SRK but Aishwarya Rai Bachchan saved her manager at Big B's Diwali bash: Report

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.
 

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

Lu said the imported dye he used did not harm the dogs, and was spread only on the upper part of their fur. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Sena, BJP continue to spar over Maharashtra seat sharing

The day saw a series of meeting between senior leaders of major non-BJP parties, triggering talks in political circles about possibility of the Sena forming a government with the backing of opposition parties. (Photo: File)

AP government insults national tricoulour

The wall with tricolour on the office building repainted in white in Anantapur district.

NDRF was involved in Sujith’s rescue mission: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel gave us Ek Bharat: Parshottam Rupala

Union minister Parshottam Rupala, BJP president Dr. K. Laxman and others paid tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary on Thursday. (Photo: S. Surender Reddy)

Doctors should return to work or face consequences: Edappadi K Palaniswami

Edappadi K Palaniswami.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham