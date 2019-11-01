Nation Politics 01 Nov 2019 Congress 1st list ou ...
Nation, Politics

Congress 1st list out for December 5 bypolls

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2019, 1:29 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2019, 1:29 am IST
The candidates' list has also raised eyebrows in Congress circles for other reasons.
The Congress choices include former Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad who in a shock defeat, lost to Independent MLA R. Shankar in Ranenbennur constituency in the May 2018 assembly polls.
 The Congress choices include former Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad who in a shock defeat, lost to Independent MLA R. Shankar in Ranenbennur constituency in the May 2018 assembly polls.

Bengaluru: With the December 5 Assembly bypolls to 15 constituencies just over  a month away, the opposition Congress on Thursday declared its candidates for eight of these seats in what seems to be an attempt to steal an edge over the ruling BJP which is yet to declare its candidates.  

The Congress choices include former Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad who in a shock defeat, lost to Independent MLA R. Shankar in Ranenbennur constituency in the May 2018 assembly polls. Shankar was subsequently disqualified from the Assembly after he decided to support the BJP and his prospects of entering the fray this time depend on the Supreme Court verdict in the disqualified MLAs' case.  The choice of candidates makes it evident that opposition leader in the assembly Siddaramaiah has had his way in the selection process. Sources claimed that the candidates were selected without even discussing the names in the State Election Committee meeting. The first meeting of this committee witnessed a verbal spat between former Kolar MP K.H. Muniyappa and Siddaramiaah which could be the reason why the names were cleared without calling a meeting of the Election Committee again.

 

The candidates' list has also raised eyebrows in Congress circles for other reasons.  Sources say that M. Anjanappa who has been selected for the Chikkaballapur seat, is still with the JD (S) and has not joined the Congress party officially! Mr M. Shivaraj, a Kuruba, is the Congress candidate for Mahalakshmi Layout where Vokkaligas dominate and it remains to be seen if he will be able to make a dent in the constituency where the popular Gopalaiaih is likely to contest if the top court sets aside his disqualification. Another surprise choice is Padmavathi Suresh for the Hosakote seat though she is reportedly not even a party member. And those familiar with the trends in Uttara Kannada district politics will agree that the Congress should have found a better candidate than Bhimanna Naik for the Yallapur seat as he is hardly connected with the constituency. The selection of candidates for seven constituencies including Shivajinagar is pending with sources claiming that the party was not able to do this due to stiff competition for the tickets.  The eight candidates and their constituencies are as follows:  Yellapur-Bhimanna Naik; Hirekerur-B.H. Bannikod; Ranibennur-K.B. Koliwad; Chikkaballapur-M. Anjanappa; K.R. Puram-M. Narayanaswamy; Mahalakshmi Layout-M. Shivaraj; Hosakote-Padmavathi Suresh and Hunsur-H.P. Manjunath.

...
Tags: assembly bypolls, assembly speaker k.b. koliwad, bjp, the supreme court, siddaramaiah, election committee
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Fireworks light up the night sky on Deepavali. (Photo: DC)

Deepavali: Supreme Court, awareness, weather help in cutting pollution levels

Landslip that occured at Velanganni Nagar in Coonoor.

Ooty-Coimbatore NH made one way for traffic

Cattle egrets at the Government Arts College grounds in Ooty. (Photo: DC)

Egrets migrate to Ooty for earthworm meal during rains

However, instead of accepting the complaint, Inspector Palani allegedly threatened her that he would file case against her. He also demanded her to withdraw the complaint against the college management.

File report on torture of woman prof: SHRC to SP



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)
 

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

Instead of the keyboard, the bottom end of the laptop's primary screen meets the top edge of the secondary screen, giving a flowing effect to the two otherwise disconnected displays.
 

‘My name was used for false stories concerning Indian cricket’, Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has previously been blamed for Virat Kohli’s bad run in form, influencing the selection process, given preferential treatment and blamed for overstaying her authorised time with her husband. (Photo: Twitter/VIrat Kohli)
 

Salman Khan calls Shah Rukh Khan 'hero'; shares appreciation post for this reason

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. (Image Source: Instagram/ team_srk_varanasi)
 

32 passwords you should never use unless you are begging to be hacked

The industries with the highest number of stolen credentials were quite alarming. (Photo: ANI)
 

BS6 Honda CB Shine to make a bit more power

The Honda CB Shine SP might feature a brand-new motor, just like the new Activa 125.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Modi govt sees RTI an obstacle to majotarian agenda: Sonia Gandhi

Sonia said one of the proudest achievements of the Congress-led UPA was the passage of the Right to Information Act of 2005. (Photo: File)

Andhra: TDP leader Nara Lokesh visits former MLA Prabhakar in Sub Jail

TDP leader Nara Lokesh entering sub jail. (Photo: ANI)

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

'The BJP's attempt to appropriate Sardar Patel and its tributes make me very happy,' Priyanka Gandhi said. (Photo: File)

Second act of 'use and throw' policy: Sena attacks BJP over power tussle

The Shiv Sena on Thursday again indicated that it had not given up its claim on the post of Maharashtra chief minister, saying that equal sharing of power must mean sharing of the top post too. (Photo: File)

What is the secrecy behind Rahul Gandhi's travels abroad; asks BJP

Rao then cited a letter by the Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi's letter which requested parliamentarians to disclose the details of overseas trips. (Photo: DC archives)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham