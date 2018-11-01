search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy moves Hyderabad High Court for independent probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Nov 1, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 1:34 am IST
Wants agency not functioning under AP government.
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
 YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Hyderabad: YSR Congress president and leader of the opposition in AP, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, on Wednesday moved the Hyderabad High Court seeking a direction for an investigation into the murder attempt on him at Visakhapatnam airport on October 25 through an appropriate independent agency not functioning under the control of the AP government and its DGP.

He told the court that he moved the petition aggrieved by the abuse of the entire criminal justice administration by the AP government presided over by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. He complained of various wrongful actions by the DGP of the state and assistant commissioner of police, North division, Visakhapatnam city, at Mr Naidu’s behest. He prayed for exposing and unearthing a cause of serious conspiracy that needed to be properly investigated under the criminal justice administration in terms of constitutional and legal provisions.

 

He submitted that the failure of the respondents to undertake such action in the legally provided manner was being challenged as unlawful, ultra vires and unconstitutional under the premises indicated thereinafter.

He submitted that within an hour of the attack occurring, the DGP of the state addressed a press conference indicating and stating that the assailant was a fan of YSR Congress party and the attack was apparently done for the purpose of seeking publicity as the attack was on the left shoulder.

He told the court that the CM addressed a press conference on the same day stating that the attack was an orchestrated effort to defame the government and also referred to the attack as being a part of Operation Garuda undertaken by the Central government to unseat him as CM.

He submitted that the CM also made various false and frivolous accusations to indicate that the attack was not a serious one by contending that after alighting at Hyderabad airport, he had gone home and, upon advice given by other political party leaders and phone calls from BJP leaders in Delhi, he had proceeded to a hospital from his house and got admitted only for the purposes of trumping up publicity.

He told the court that the CM further trivialised the issue by stating that the wound on the shoulder of the petitioner was only 0.5 cm in depth; however, the doctors who had actually treated him had confirmed that the cut was indeed 3.5 cm in depth, necessitating 9 stitches, with four for a torn muscle and others for the skin.

Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy submitted that it was shocking to imagine that this incident could have quite conceivably resulted in an injury to the carotid artery, resulting in fatal consequences and that this was what was primarily intended by the perpetrators and was narrowly missed, thanks to divine intervention and his reflex action.

He brought to the notice of the court that the assailant was a TD sympathiser and was a senior office bearer of the party’s village unit. Meanwhile, it is the mobile phone call data record (CDR) of the accused, J Srinivasa Rao alias Srinivas that is going to speak about the suspected involvement of other persons and the motive behind the attack on Jagan.  The SIT intensified the investigation.

...
Tags: ys jagan mohan reddy, hyderabad high court, n. chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Diwali 2018: Greyhound lies trembling in terror as fireworks explode outside

MacFarlane posted the clip on social media with the caption, “We go through this every year and nothing helps stop the reaction. I wish people would keep them until November 5 and they were licenced for organised displays only.” (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ Fiona MacFarlane)
 

Giving antibiotics to children under 2 raises risk of obesity, says study

Girls given four or more types of the drugs were 50 per cent more likely to become obese. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

2017’s Android Oreo gains lead, Pie still out of charts

Google has released the latest Android distribution chart for October 2018.
 

Kolkata boy Rahul Mandal wins Great British Bake off

Despite panicking over pitta breads, having a mango doughnut explosion, and pouring his heart over his showstopper, the research associate won at the very end. (Photo: Facebook Screengrab/ @greatbritishbakeoff)
 

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

OnePlus 6t was announced amidst a huge event that took place in New York on October 29.
 

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

Karthiyani Amma from Alappuzha district reportedly took the examination at the Cheppad government LP school. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

SIO seeks strict RTE, filling vacant posts

The student’s alleged that the sudents’ role in Telangana movement has been forgotten after the bifurcation.

BJP demands white paper on CM relief fund

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that there were huge irregularities in the disbursement of financial assistance to beneficiaries under the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

N Uttam Kumar Reddy, RC Khuntia meet Rahul Gandhi over seats

Rahul Gandhi

Karnataka: Poll battle gets nasty!

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

H D Deve Gowda backs Rahul Gandhi for PM, wants anti-BJP front

Former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham