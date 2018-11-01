search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TRS ‘star’ K Chandrasekhar Rao to ride chopper at party cost

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | S.N.C.N. ACHARYULU
Published Nov 1, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Nov 1, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Plans road shows, bus yatras to reach out to voters.
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: TRS president and caretaker Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has changed his campaign strategy. He will also conduct bus yatras while canvassing for the December 7 elections.

According to sources close to Mr Rao, he will use the helicopter to fly to certain Assembly constituencies. He will take the bus to campaign in other areas and hold road shows. The TRS is readying the bus for Mr Rao.

 

The earlier plan was that Mr Rao would only travel by helicopter as he went about addressing the 100 scheduled meetings. In the first round, Mr Rao will address public meetings in the constituency headquarters.

TRS leaders said that in urban areas like cities and towns, Mr Rao would tour in a bus and conduct road shows. This is because unlike in rural areas people in towns and cities do not show much interest in attending public meetings.

Before addressing public meetings in urban areas Mr Rao will conduct road shows. After completing public meetings in the district headquarters, Mr Rao will campaign in the constituencies. Mr Rao will use the bus in some rural constituencies as well.

Sources said that the TRS chief would take up an extensive campaign after Diwali without a break till December 5.

Meanwhile, the TRS has again scheduled public meetings at Warangal and Khammam. These meetings were scheduled for the first week of this month but were scrapped due to dissidence in the ranks.

...
Tags: k. chandrasekhar rao, campaign, elections
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




